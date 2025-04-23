Pope Francis's final words before slipping into a coma and passing away have been revealed by the Vatican, offering a glimpse into the last hours of the beloved pontiff.

The Vatican said the pope, who died early Monday morning, was initially hesitant to appear for Easter Sunday in Saint Peter's Square. However, he did appear before 50,000 Christians after his nurse, Massimiliano Strappetti, "Do you think I can manage it?"

Francis's nurse reportedly reassured him, leading the pope to embrace Christians who gathered along his route. He spent over 15 minutes waving to the crowd, blessing babies, and greeting worshippers. Francis later expressed gratitude to his nurse.

"Thank you for bringing me back to the Square," he said.

Those were his last words before he took a rest Sunday afternoon. He woke up for a quiet dinner later and then went to sleep. Early Monday morning, around 5:30 a.m., the first signs of illness appeared. An hour later, he waved a gentle farewell to Strappetti from his bed—a gesture described as his final goodbye—before slipping into a coma. The Vatican confirmed that he died swiftly and peacefully from complications of a stroke and heart failure, without prolonged suffering.

Francis's gratitude to Strappetti was especially significant. The nurse had previously been credited by the pope for saving his life by urging him to undergo colon surgery in 2021, and had served as his personal healthcare assistant since 2022. Strappetti remained by Francis's side throughout his final illness and during his recovery from pneumonia.

The pope's funeral will take place on Saturday, April 26, at 10 a.m. local time in St. Peter's Square. His body will then be transferred to the Basilica of St. Mary Major for his burial, per People.

Pope Francis died at the age of 88.