Transgender influencer Jools Lebron recently revealed that organizers of the Republican National Convention invited her to attend the event and offered to pay her a huge sum for her presence.

Lebron revealed that she received the offer while filming a video with drag influencer Trixie Mattel in which they did their makeup together, which was published on the latter's YouTube channel on April 14.

"I did get an offer from them, which shattered politics for me. That shattered politics for me," said Lebron.

"What did they want you to do?" Mattel asked.

"Like, the Republicans, they wanted me to go to, was it the RNC? They were giving me $95,000 for that," Lebron disclosed.

"To do what?!" Mattel exclaimed.

"To just go. Just to go," Lebron continued.

She proceeded to reveal that she declined the offer in order to preserve her career.

"No, I didn't take it. I was like, that's career-ending, I feel," she said.

Social media users reacted to Lebron's story with shock and disbelief, considering the Trump administration's lack of support for transgender individuals and other members of the LGBTQ+ community.

"She would've gotten hate crimed before she got in the uber to get there," wrote one user.

"I would have made my lawyers read DOWN the contract and would have worn a graphic tee making it known it's for the check lol," said another.

"I would have taken the money and done something crazy lol," wrote a third.

Lebron gained notoriety from a satirical video she posted to TikTok in which she talks about what clothing and makeup are appropriate for a work environment.

"You see how I do my makeup for work? Very demure. Very mindful," Lebron says in the viral clip. "I don't come to work with a green-cut crease. I don't look like a clown when I go to work. I don't do too much. I'm very mindful while I'm at work. You see how I look very presentable?"

"The way I came to the interview is the way I go to the job. A lot of you girls go to the interview looking like Marge Simpson and go to the job looking like Patty and Selma. Not demure. I'm very modest. I'm very mindful," she continued. "You see my shirt? Only a little chee chee out, not my cho cho. Be mindful of why they hired you. Here's your reality check, diva. What's the name you'd like me to make it out to?"