Selena Gomez is standing strong after facing harsh feedback for her Spanish-speaking performance in the upcoming film "Emilia Pérez."

While some critics, including actor Eugenio Derbez, called her accent "indefensible," Gomez says she's proud of her work and the challenges she faced during filming.

"I pushed myself into uncomfortable spaces, which as an actress are the most rewarding," Gomez, 32, told Billboard in a recent interview. "It was a magical time, and working with [director] Jacques Audiard was one of my best experiences."

In the film "Emilia Pérez," Selena Gomez takes on the role of Jessi, an American singer who relocates to Mexico in hopes of advancing her music career.

According to ENews, Gomez's character in "Emilia Pérez" is both bilingual and bicultural, reflecting the actress's own background as a Mexican American. Despite this connection, some viewers criticized her Spanish pronunciation and delivery.

Responding to the backlash, Gomez shared a comment on TikTok addressing Derbez's remarks: "I'm sorry I did the best I could with the time I was given. Doesn't take away from how much work and heart I put into this movie."

Selena Gomez Addresses Backlash Over Spanish Fluency in Emilia Pérez https://t.co/2GR4rtZCzC — E! News (@enews) April 24, 2025

Selena Gomez Says She Has No Regrets About "Emilia Pérez"

The film, which has earned ten Golden Globe nominations, mixes drama, crime, and musical elements. It tells the story of a drug lord named Manitas who wants to start a new life as a woman, HelloMagazine said.

Actress Karla Sofía Gascón, who plays the title role, made history as the first openly trans person to win Best Actress at the Cannes Film Festival for her performance.

Although the film has been celebrated, it's also faced controversy. Some viewers reacted to past social media posts made by Gascón, and others questioned the casting decisions. Still, Gomez is choosing to focus on the positives.

At the Santa Barbara Film Festival in February, she shared that she's doing well, despite feeling that some of the magic has faded.

Still, she emphasized a sense of pride in her past work and expressed gratitude, saying she lives without regrets.

Reflecting on a particular film, she mentioned that if given the chance, she'd happily take on the project again and again.

Looking ahead, Gomez shared that she's carefully considering her next acting role. She explained that she's in no rush, aiming to choose a project that offers both a challenge and an element of surprise.