Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are reportedly eager to start a family together and may even do so before they tie the knot.

The 32-year-old actress and singer recently expressed her excitement about becoming a mother during a joint interview with her fiancé on the Jay Shetty Podcast on Monday.

"I don't know what will happen, obviously, but I love children," Gomez shared on the March 24 episode. "I have an 11-year-old sister that I absolutely adore. I love making [children] laugh; they're just so sweet. So absolutely, when that day comes, I'm so excited for it."

Blanco, 37, echoed Gomez's sentiments, revealing his desire to share their recently released joint album, "I Said I Love You First," with their future children. It should be noted that the producer previously said his "next goal" is having children, potentially even before they get married.

"I just wanted a piece of music to be able to one day show our kids and be like, 'Look at this, look at this thing mommy and daddy made,'" he said.

It is unclear how the pair plans to have children. Gomez previously disclosed that she cannot carry her own children due to medical issues that could put both her life and that of her baby's at risk. Despite this challenge, Gomez remains optimistic about starting a family through alternative means, which includes adoption and surrogacy. The actress was diagnosed with lupus in 2013. She underwent a kidney transplant in 2017 and takes medications for bipolar disorder.

While the couple is enthusiastic about their future family plans, they're currently taking things one step at a time. When asked about wedding planning during a recent appearance on the Today show, Gomez explained that their busy schedules are taking priority at the moment. She is currently filming the fifth season of her hit series "Only Murders in the Building," while Blanco is focused on his music projects.