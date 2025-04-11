A video explaining Hailey Bieber's history involving pop star Justin Bieber has sparked new debate and drama over the validity and timeline of the couple's relationship — and the online chaos, a new report claims, didn't blindside Selena Gomez.

Gomez, who is now engaged to music producer Benny Blanco, was reportedly aware of Hailey's behavior well before the Biebers wed in 2019, a source revealed to Daily Mail.

"Selena's been on to Hailey's game for the past 15 years," the source claimed. "She was aware of the behavior when she was dating Justin. Her friends have found it really disturbing to see this all play out in real time."

The video — which has been viewed millions of times on TikTok and beyond — portrays Hailey as a "superfan" who spent years chasing the Canadian pop idol. The video highlights alleged patterns of behavior, including suspected copycat moments between Hailey and Selena, such as their cooking shows, which were both released in 2020 and 2022, respectively.

"There were times when Selena would do something or say something only for Hailey to go and do it less than 24 hours later," a source told the outlet.

Some examples shown during the video include side-by-side interviews of Hailey seemingly repeating the same sentiments that Selena expressed just moments prior. The video also showed that teenage Hailey had crossed paths with the hitmaker often through her connections in the industry, including her father, actor Stephen Baldwin, at the time when Justin was on the rise to fame.

Hailey first met Justin when she was 13 years old, when her father introduced the model backstage at one of the singer's concerts. One of the most iconic photos from the "Never Say Never" documentary premiere shows the two of them with Stephen Baldwin — the first-known image of the future couple.

Still, Hailey explained to Vogue in 2019, "I was never a superfan of him. I didn't think about it in any kind of way except for the fact that he was cute. Everybody had a crush on him."

The Rhode founder also said on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" that after meeting Justin, her father and Justin's mom, Pattie Mallette, became friends, leading to a dinner at the Baldwin home.

Timeline Draws Parallels Between Hailey and 'Jelena' Era

Where it gets complicated is that a lot of the moments in which Hailey was photographed near Justin were during the time Justin was dating Selena. She was also seen at the "Monte Carlo" premiere holding a magazine with the headline "Jelena" on the cover, and appearing in fan footage at public events between 2009 and 2013.

After Justin split from Selena in 2014, he and Hailey were reacquainted through mutual friends, such as the Jenner sisters. A few months later, their relationship accelerated — from church functions and Facebook posts to their first kiss in November of that year.