Publicist Stephanie Jones is facing serious accusations from actor Justin Baldoni's legal team, who claim she played a major role in the controversy involving Baldoni and actress Blake Lively.

In a newly filed legal update, Baldoni's attorney Bryan Freedman accused Jones and her firm, Jonesworks, of being part of what he called a "smear campaign" involving fake lawsuits and hidden motives, TMZ said.

Freedman said, "We are not surprised at all that Ms. Jones would instruct her legal team to mischaracterize the circumstances surrounding the sham subpoena and lawsuit."

He added that his team has found new evidence and believes the case may reveal a much deeper plan to damage Baldoni and his company, Wayfarer Studios. The drama began when Jones was accused of leaking private texts.

In response, Jones filed a defamation lawsuit, stating that her actions were in compliance with a civil subpoena issued by a company associated with Blake Lively. Her legal team insists that Jones did not leak anything on her own.

Jones' Lawyers Deny Leaks, Claim Legal Subpoena Used

In an interview with Extra's Billy Bush, Jones' attorneys, Maaren Shah and Kristin Tahler, stated that the text messages were submitted through proper legal channels and were not leaked to the media.

They also claimed Baldoni and his associates broke contracts with Jonesworks, took private documents, and tried to steal her clients.

According to Extra, Tahler said Jones's former employee, Jennifer Abel, who now works for Baldoni, also broke her agreement with Jonesworks. "There was a real contractual breach," Tahler stated, adding that Wayfarer Studios owes Jonesworks several hundred thousand dollars.

In his statement, Freedman called the lawsuit involving Vanzan Incorporated—a company tied to Lively—a "farce," saying it was used to secretly collect information.

He argued that the lawsuit had no named defendants, which made it harder for anyone to challenge the subpoena.

Jones' team strongly denied the claims. Shah said, "This case will be decided on the mountain of evidence that shows Baldoni and Wayfarer broke their contracts." She added that the counterclaims from Baldoni's side rely on "debunked conspiracy theories."

Despite the ongoing legal conflict, Freedman emphasized their commitment to pursuing accountability and uncovering the full truth behind the matter.