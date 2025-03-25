Actor and director Justin Baldoni has debuted a dramatic new look as he navigates a high-profile legal battle with former "It Ends With Us" co-star Blake Lively.

The 41-year-old was recently spotted in Hawaii, spending time with his two children, Maiya and Maxwell, while sporting a bold faux hawk with shaved sides. The fresh style comes amid what Baldoni has described as a year of "emotional stress."

Baldoni, best known for "Jane the Virgin and Five Feet Apart," has remained in the headlines due to his ongoing legal disputes with Lively.

Despite their film grossing over $350 million, tensions between the two escalated when Lively filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni in December 2024.

In response, Baldoni countersued for $400 million, alleging defamation against Lively, her publicist, and her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds.

Additionally, he filed a $250 million libel suit against The New York Times for its reporting on the allegations, TheNewsInternational said.

During a recent episode of the "Gent's Talk" podcast, recorded in November but released last month, Baldoni reflected on the emotional toll of the past year.

He acknowledged experiencing anxiety and stress, stating, "It was very hard on me and my family." He added that he is focused on healing and maintaining authenticity in his personal and professional life.

Justin Baldoni vs Blake Lively update of the day: Wait? What ?!! Justin is that you?!!! 👀🕶️😎(Source DailyMail) pic.twitter.com/7jcBmwRlDL — Little Nomad (@PastNomad) March 24, 2025

Reynolds Calls Baldoni's Claims 'Thin-Skinned Outrage' in Court Filing

Meanwhile, Reynolds has sought to be removed from Baldoni's defamation lawsuit. Legal documents filed by the "Deadpool" star referenced "Nicepool," a satirical character in "Deadpool & Wolverine," which Baldoni claims is based on him.

Reynolds dismissed the allegations, calling them "thin-skinned outrage." However, sources close to Baldoni's legal team suggest they are investigating Disney's potential involvement in the alleged smear campaign against him.

A legal insider said that Baldoni's team plans to scrutinize the funding and production of Deadpool & Wolverine, arguing that Reynolds' admission about the Nicepool character "opened up the scope" of their case.

The insider further claimed, "Blake and Ryan thought they were untouchable and could get away with anything."

According to DailyMail, Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, has also weighed in, accusing Reynolds of leveraging his Hollywood influence to damage Baldoni's career. "His fingerprints have been all over this smear campaign," Freedman stated, adding that Baldoni would pursue full accountability.

Reynolds has requested a dismissal with prejudice, which would prevent Baldoni from refiling his lawsuit in the future. Despite the legal turmoil, Baldoni appears to be focusing on family and self-care, as evidenced by his Hawaiian retreat and personal transformation.