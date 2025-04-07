Justin Baldoni's team is confident that new "smoking gun" evidence in his legal battle with Blake Lively will push the court in his favor, according to a report"

Lively and Baldoni's dispute stems from their time on the set of the movie 'It Ends With Us.' The actress filed a lawsuit in December 2024 where she accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and attempting to embark on a smear campaign against her. Baldoni responded to Lively's lawsuit and has since countersued for defamation and extortion. He is seeking $400 million in damages.

Now, a recorded commentary will be used in the sexual harassment case between Baldoni and Lively. The video shows Lively improvising a crotch grab scene with co-star Henry Golding, a potential tie-in to her case against Baldoni since she is accusing him of sexual harassment.

Baldoni's team now believe that the commentary could be what they need to secure a court victory against Lively. A source revealed to the Daily Mail that this could be the "smoking gun" to secure their victory.

"This video will absolutely be used by Justin Baldoni's legal team in the case against Blake. It is a significant piece of evidence that caught everyone off guard. It is a smoking gun. Blake admitted to grabbing her co-star's crotch as improvisation, and Paul confirmed that it was an unscripted addition. The video captures Blake doing exactly what she is now accusing Justin of, except worse," the source said.

"If Justin had grabbed Blake's crotch or her breasts without her consent, she likely would have pursued criminal charges for assault. Yet, when she did it in 'A Simple Favor,' she laughed it off," the source added.

The lawsuit has become the center of attention for Lively's personal life and has reportedly taken a toll on her friendship with Taylor Swift as well as her relationship with her husband Ryan Reynolds.