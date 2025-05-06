Actress Jennifer Aniston is safe after a frightening event unfolded at her Bel Air home on Monday afternoon, when a man in his 70s crashed his vehicle through her front gates.

The incident happened around 12:20 pm on the 900 block of Airole Way, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officer Jeff Lee confirmed that the man, identified only as a white male in his 70s, drove his car straight into the gated entrance of the property. Online property records indicate that the home belongs to Aniston.

Aniston was reportedly at home during the incident, but she was not harmed.

Following the crash, her private security team quickly took action. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the guards approached the vehicle with weapons drawn, removed the man from the car, and held him until LAPD officers arrived.

An intruder has been taken into custody by LAPD after crashing through the front gate of Jennifer Aniston’s Bel Air mansion.



The intruder was taken down by private security. Jennifer Aniston was home at the time. pic.twitter.com/fFKsPGN1No — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) May 5, 2025

LAPD Investigates Car Crash at Jennifer Aniston's Bel Air Home

He was taken into custody at the scene without any further trouble. "He ran his vehicle through the gate to the residence," Officer Lee told CNN. "There was a security guard present who detained the suspect until officers arrived."

It is still unclear whether the crash was accidental or intentional. The man complained of pain after the incident and was checked out by emergency medical responders. No other injuries were reported.

Officer David Cuellar later confirmed that the homeowner — Aniston — was indeed at the residence at the time. LAPD has not released the suspect's identity, and no charges have been formally announced as of now.

Aniston, best known for her role as Rachel Green on the iconic TV show "Friends," has been open about her love for home design. In a 2018 interview with "Architectural Digest," she shared how much she enjoyed renovating her Bel Air home, saying, "If I wasn't an actress, I'd want to be a designer."

With the damage to her front gates, it looks like some unexpected renovations may now be on the way.

So far, Aniston's representatives have not made an official comment on the incident.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are working to determine what led to the crash.