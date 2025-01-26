Jennifer Aniston reportedly chose to confront the speculations surrounding an alleged romance with ex-President Barack Obama due to her previous encounters with unfounded rumors of infidelity during her relationship with Brad Pitt.

Those familiar with the situation have revealed that Aniston, typically reserved about such gossip, believed that staying silent on this occasion would only intensify the spreading of rumors.

Amid murmurs of discord within the Obama household, speculations linking Aniston and Obama began to circulate.

The absence of Michelle Obama from major events attended by the former President, such as Jimmy Carter's funeral and Donald Trump's inauguration, have fueled the rumors further. Some even went as far as to insinuate that the marriage between the power couple was facing challenges.

But the "Friends" actress felt compelled to address the rumors that had the potential to disturb Michelle.

An individual with insider knowledge disclosed to the Daily Mail, "Jen was going to have her people either not respond or give a 'no comment,' but she thought that would add fuel to the fire."

"She decided to shut it down before it could get even more out of hand," the insider explained.

According to sources close to Aniston, she was confused over the circulating rumors.

"She barely knows Obama, let alone is dating him," the source explained. "After all these years of being in the spotlight, this has to be the most bizarre piece of gossip she has ever heard about herself."

Furthermore, the blonde beauty allegedly expressed her worry about the harm that the accusations would do to Michelle after having personally been harmed by false reports about her own life.

"Jen's upset for Michelle because she's seen stories about the Obamas' marriage being on the rocks, and she knows firsthand what it is like to be at the center of stories like that," the insider said.

Speculation surrounding a potential romance between Aniston and Obama began to spread since summer, prompting some to insinuate a deep bond between the two.

Despite these allegations, Aniston's publicist, Stephen Huvane, quickly brushed the reports off as untrue and made it clear that Aniston and Obama had no relationship.

Huvane clarified that although Aniston respects the former president, they do not have a deep personal bond and only sometimes communicate.

In a previous interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live", Aniston also took the opportunity to dismiss the ongoing gossip with a chuckle. "I have met him once. I know Michelle more than him," she shared.