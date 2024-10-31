NBA star Lebron James has publicly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in an emotionally charged tweet.

What are we even talking about here?? When I think about my kids and my family and how they will grow up, the choice is clear to me. VOTE KAMALA HARRIS!!! pic.twitter.com/tYYlTmQS6e — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 31, 2024

On the post uploaded to X Thursday afternoon, James writes, "What are we even talking about here?? When I think about my kids and my family and how they will grow up, the choice is clear to me. VOTE KAMALA HARRIS!!!" alongside an emotionally gripping video. Compiling various moments of racially offensive remarks made during Donald Trump's campaign, James notes the safety of his children is informing his political vote.

Fans praised the all-star athlete for speaking up on his stance as election day nears, as more and more celebrity endorsements attempt to move the needle in getting a high voter turnout.

The king has spoken 👑 — Carter Elliott, IV (@CarterElliottIV) October 31, 2024

This is why you’re the greatest player of all time 🐐 — 🎭 (@MaskedInLA) October 31, 2024

Meanwhile, some conservative fans noted their disappointment in James' endorsement, hoping he would have rallied behind Trump's candidacy.

Wow Lebron I was your fan you lost me today — Alex (@Yoro15i) October 31, 2024

The endorsement, however, comes as no surprise, as the NBA's all-time leading scorer has previously campaigned behind Barack Obama and Hilary Clinton. He also famously declined an invitation to the White House in 2018 during Trump's presidency, noting that "no one would want an invitation" while he sat in office.

James' endorsement is accompanied by several other recent celebrity Harris endorsements, including Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston, and former Republican governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger.