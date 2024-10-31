During an interview on the 'Tamron Hall Show,' Savannah James opened up about feeling "depleted."

James, the wife of NBA superstar LeBron James, made a notable appearance on the 'Tamron Hall Show' on Wednesday, October 29. During her segment, she shared the complexities she faces as both a wife and mother and her overall struggles with mental health.

She appeared on the interview alongside her best friend April McDaniel while promoting their initiative, 'Let It Break.'

"Let It Break is more than a membership; it's a collective call to action for women who are ready to embrace their true power through intentional personal growth and development," the official website reads.

During the interview, Hall highlighted a remark from James made to 'Harper's Bazaar' back in June about her mental health. She expressed, "If I'm working from a glass half empty, I'm not good to anybody. We are maestros; we do a lot, and we need it sometimes."

The Akron, Ohio, native opened up about feeling "depleted" in her roles, mentioning her daughter's recognition of her struggles. She remembered, "I think it was acknowledgment, knowing that sometimes I felt depleted and I wasn't being the best version of a mother, of myself ... [to] my husband."

To handle these challenging times, James, 38, admitted to retreating. "It was just hard to be fully present. So, I started to disappear. This was during COVID. My kids were good. He [LeBron] was good somewhere doing something, and I would disappear into my bathroom." She elaborated on her self-care routine, stating, "I'd just take a bath or watch a makeup tutorial, which I love so much, or just take time for myself and do something that I enjoy and that I felt like filled my cup up."

'Let It Break' is focused on self-growth and self-discovery for women. Per the website, there will be accountability pods where women can focus on relationship building with peers. The hope is that this results in stronger self-worth and friendships among the women.

"Being a co-founder with April, I'm looking forward to being a part of it and immersing myself in it with all of our members, just because I know how important [maintaining meaningful relationships] is," she said. "I've done different modalities of therapy and different things for mental health, but this is a space that is — not new to me, but I'm ready now to put two feet or 10 toes into [launching Let It Break] in this way."

James and LeBron James, 39, were high school sweethearts who tied the knot on September 14, 2013, in San Diego, California. They have three children: sons Bronny — who scored his first NBA points in the same city (Cleveland, Ohio) where his dad was drafted in 2003 on Wednesday, October 30, Bryce, and daughter Zhuri.