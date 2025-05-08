Prince Harry is facing the toughest chapter yet in his strained relationship with the royal family, as insiders reveal trust has completely broken down between him and his relatives.

A source close to the royal family says the ongoing rift isn't just about past disagreements. "I genuinely think nobody trusts him, and that's the bottom line," the source shared.

"They don't trust him and Meghan, and that's why they can't have a relationship. Maybe there's room to forgive, but they won't forget."

The tension grew even worse after Harry's BBC interview last week, in which he talked about King Charles' cancer battle.

"I don't know how much longer he has," Harry said, sparking anger among those close to the king, PageSix said.

Critics quickly pointed out that such personal comments should have never been shared publicly.

Royal historian Hugo Vickers was especially critical. "It was disgraceful to talk about Charles's health," he said. "If he's not speaking to him, how does he even know anything about it?"

Vickers also compared Harry's actions to those of his late mother, Princess Diana, saying she too once struggled with trust within the family. He recalled how Prince Philip warned Diana about leaking private conversations to the press—something he believes Harry is now repeating.

Prince Harry visited London in April to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, but reports say King Charles chose not to meet with him during the trip.

London (AFP) - Prince Harry said Friday he wanted to reconcile with Britain's royal family, but was 'devastated' at losing a court battle over his security that meant he felt unable to return to the c https://t.co/ocauU3YUke pic.twitter.com/wsdxCubXpb — zeta panama (@zetacompa) May 2, 2025

No Response from King Charles as Harry Reaches Out

A source explained that Harry reached out to his father but "never heard back." Harry had hoped to discuss his security concerns, but Charles remained silent.

Harry, 40, recently lost a legal challenge to regain publicly funded security for himself and his family while in the UK.

Prince Harry has expressed concern that his American security team can't fully protect Meghan, Prince Archie (6), and Princess Lilibet (3) without access to British intelligence.

According to Marca, after a recent court ruling, Prince Harry indicated that returning to the UK with Meghan, Prince Archie (6), and Princess Lilibet (3) is unlikely for now.

He emphasized that without access to British intelligence, his US-based security team cannot adequately ensure their safety.

Royal biographer Hugo Vickers has strongly criticized Prince Harry's handling of his relationship with the royal family.

Vickers argued that Harry's continued public complaints have only deepened the divide and suggested that private reconciliation would have been more effective.

He also questioned Harry's judgment, claiming that his actions may have severely damaged any hope of repairing ties with King Charles.

As Buckingham Palace stays silent, it's unclear what comes next for Harry.