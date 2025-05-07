Prince Harry's candid BBC interview on May 2 has reignited tensions within the royal family — and now, a top psychiatrist says the Duke may be digging himself into a deeper emotional and psychological hole.

Dr. Raj Persaud, a consultant psychiatrist based in London's Harley Street, analyzed the Duke of Sussex's behavior following his legal defeat over the loss of his UK police protection. He believes Harry's latest public remarks reveal a man struggling to let go, using media as his main line of communication with the royal family.

"With other avenues of communication apparently cut off – he claimed the King will not take his calls – this was quite possibly a bid to garner attention on the public stage in a manner they simply cannot ignore, quite possibly a form of emotional blackmail," Dr. Persaud told the UK Express.

A Pattern of Public Appeals

The psychiatrist noted Harry appears to be psychologically "stuck," repeating the same narrative in interviews despite multiple legal defeats over the same issue.

"He appeared psychologically stuck, so convinced of the logic and morality of his position that he couldn't seem to grasp that, even if he is right, he is still not getting what he wants," Dr. Persaud said, adding that unresolved trauma over the death of Princess Diana may be fueling Harry's ongoing push for security and justice.

Dr. Persaud continued, "Yet reacting to this latest legal disappointment by throwing fresh grenades seems like a hasty, ill-thought-out tactic, and one which will certainly not serve to soften differences between the Duke and Palace."

He concluded, "He appears to be in difficulty and, I would suggest respectfully, needs help to move on and really start a process of rapprochement with his family. Sadly this is unlikely to happen though the prism of another angry media interview showing his apparently trapped mindset."

'Life Is Precious': Harry Speaks Out

In his BBC interview, Harry said he hoped for a reconciliation with his family and expressed concern over his father, King Charles', health.

"I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point in continuing to fight anymore," he said. "Life is precious. I don't know how much longer my father has. He won't speak to me because of this security stuff, but it would be nice to reconcile."

The Duke also suggested King Charles holds the key to resolving the security issue, though the Palace maintains that the matter is handled independently.

"There is a lot of control and ability in my father's hands," Harry said. "Ultimately, this whole thing could be resolved through him. Not necessarily by intervening, but by stepping aside, allowing the experts to do what is necessary."

Criticism From Inside the Palace

Despite Harry's apparent desire to repair relationships, sources within the Palace were left stunned by his remarks. His comment on his father's health, in particular, was seen as crossing a line.

"For a son who claims to want a family reconciliation, it's certainly a very curious way to build bridges or offer olive branches," one royal insider told ITV News. "His beloved grandmother would have been truly horrified. The King is a kind man with a warm heart and quite enough on his plate to deal with, without all this from his son."

Another source told the Sunday Telegraph that Harry's interview served as another example of his disregard for privacy. "There is nothing that can be trusted to remain private," the source said. "As for there being no contact, well, he has just proven why, yet again."

Though Harry insists he wants peace, many within the royal circle believe his latest comments will only widen the rift, not heal it.