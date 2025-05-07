Prince Harry's recent remarks about his father King Charles III's cancer diagnosis have caused a new wave of tension inside the royal family, royal experts say.

During a BBC News interview on May 2, Harry said, "I don't know how much longer my father has," sparking concern and criticism over his choice of words while the monarch continues treatment.

In February 2024, King Charles, 76, was diagnosed with cancer. Though the exact type hasn't been made public, his health has been under close watch.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Us Weekly that Harry's statement likely confirmed the King's fears about trusting his son. "His comments on the monarch's health are unlikely to have gone down well," he said.

Christopher Andersen, another royal author, questioned Harry's intentions. "If Harry really wants to reconcile with his family, he has an odd way of showing it," Andersen shared in an email.

He pointed to Harry's complaints that the Palace interfered in his recent court case and that the Royal Family doesn't care enough about his family's safety.

Andersen added that for someone facing cancer, Harry's words might feel hurtful, not hopeful.

Prince Harry really picks his moments huh? As I recall he laid into his family as Prince Philip and the Queen were dying. Now the King has cancer and he's at it again, moaning re consequences of his own decisions. Remember him whining he had to find a job? https://t.co/QusHiSsAWw — Paul B (@Sedona_Red) May 2, 2025

Harry's Security Comments Add Strain to Royal Relations

Christopher Andersen commented that the situation may not inspire strong confidence in King Charles's chances for a full recovery.

He added that Charles is focused on staying healthy and doing the job he waited decades to take on—not fixing broken ties with Harry.

Harry was in a London courtroom in April, trying to reverse a decision that removed his and Meghan Markle's taxpayer-funded police protection after they stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

That appeal was rejected on May 3. Fitzwilliams noted Harry appeared "angry and gutted," and said it would've been better if he had responded with a more respectful statement, BusinessTimes said.

In the same interview with the BBC, Prince Harry hinted that King Charles has significant influence over the current situation, implying that his father could help resolve the ongoing security dispute, potentially by making a key decision or stepping back.

Fitzwilliams called the public plea for government action "unwise."

The timing of Harry's interview also caused friction, coming just before Victory in Europe (VE) Day celebrations.

On May 5, the royal family made a public appearance on the Palace balcony to present a united front.

According to royal commentator Fitzwilliams, the aim was to keep the focus on the event itself without any distractions.

King Charles has not responded directly to Harry's comments, but the Palace released a message about honoring veterans and showing national unity.