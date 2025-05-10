Radar Online has learned that the 72-year-old former Baywatch star has actually been relying on the mobility aid for months due to worsening health issues linked to his hard-partying past.

The actor, best known for his roles in "Knight Rider" and "Baywatch," was seen flashing a smile and giving a thumbs up to passersby as airport attendants helped him through the terminals.

While the gesture appeared to ease public concern, sources close to Hasselhoff revealed his physical condition has been deteriorating for some time.

"This isn't new. He's been relying on a wheelchair more and more – especially when traveling – because his knees are in terrible shape," a source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter.

Hasselhoff reportedly told fans at LAX that he is scheduled to undergo knee surgery next week, confirming he has been staying off his feet for health reasons.

However, friends of the star say the underlying issue runs deeper than aging joints. According to insiders, years of alcohol and substance abuse have taken a significant toll on his body.

"David is living on borrowed time and has lived hard," a source shared. "He had a life that people could only dream of, but he also spent decades self-medicating through alcohol and other substances, which he does regret."

Another insider added that Hasselhoff has been "quietly suffering" for at least six months and that his overall health "has been declining for some time now" due to the long-term effects of alcoholism.

David Hasselhoff Guilty and Grieving Over Wife's Suicide

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Hasselhoff is grieving the loss of his ex-wife, Pamela Bach, who tragically died by suicide on March 5. Hasselhoff is reportedly overwhelmed with sorrow and guilt because their marriage was not smooth-sailing.

Bach, 61, was found deceased in her Hollywood Hills home after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities confirmed her death as a suicide, sparking an outpouring of sadness from those who knew the couple during their years in the spotlight.

Hasselhoff and Bach were married for 16 years before finalizing a contentious divorce in 2006. Their union was marked by public battles and personal turmoil, including highly publicized incidents of substance abuse and custody disputes involving their two daughters, Taylor and Hayley.

Their years together were marked by substance abuse issues and multiple DUI arrests that led both to seek treatment in rehab.

Their 2006 divorce was contentious, with Hasselhoff initially agreeing to pay $21,000 per month in spousal support and $4,000 in child support. However, he later sought to reduce these payments and ultimately ceased them in 2016, citing financial difficulties.

Sources close to Bach claimed she felt abandoned, alleging that Hasselhoff downplayed his wealth and left her struggling.