Actor David Hasselhoff's ex-wife, Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff, died by suicide on March 5, aged 62. Family and friends are mourning a woman well-known for her warm and family-oriented nature.

Just two months before her death, Bach-Hasselhoff shared a poignant New Year's message on Instagram that reflected her outlook on life.

In her post, she expressed gratitude for the arrival of 2025 and celebrated her grandchild, London. Happy New Year, everyone! As we step into 2025, my heart is full of gratitude, especially for my precious grandbaby. "

The post featured a Reel showcasing a photo of Bach-Hasselhoff in front of a Christmas tree and a video of baby London, who is now six months old.

"Watching her grow and seeing her smile light up my world is truly the greatest blessing," she continued. "My wish for all of you this year is health, happiness, and an abundance of love."

According to reports, paramedics were called to Bach-Hasselhoff's residence shortly after 10 p.m. on March 5 in response to a report of an unconscious woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

David Hasselhoff, who was married to Bach-Hasselhoff from 1989 to 2006, released a statement mourning her loss. "Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff," he said.

"We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time."

The couple shares two daughters, Taylor, 34, and Hayley, 32. Taylor welcomed London in August 2024, and Bach-Hasselhoff frequently expressed her joy at being a grandmother on social media.

Pamela Bach was found dead by suicide on Wednesday at her home in Hollywood Hills.

As per The New York's Post, Bach's daughter, Hayley Hasselhoff, was reportedly "screaming and crying" outside the residence after family members became concerned for her wellbeing.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office confirmed that Bach died from a gunshot wound to the head, ruling the manner of death as suicide.

Bach and Hasselhoff were married from 1989 until their divorce in 2006. She appeared alongside him on popular television shows such as "Knight Rider" and "Baywatch."

Authorities discovered Bach's body after responding to a call for assistance at approximately 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Neighbors reported seeing Hayley at the home during the incident, with one neighbor stating that she witnessed paramedics arrive shortly after.

"She was hysterical, yelling, screaming, crying on the street," neighbor Hiromi Osiecki told DailyMail. "She was crying, saying 'I just want to get my car.'"

A statement from the Hasselhoff family expressed their sadness over Bach's passing and requested privacy as they grieved.

"We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time. "