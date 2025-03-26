Recent reports have provided new insights into the tragic passing of Pamela Bach, former spouse of "Baywatch" star David Hasselhoff.

The 61-year-old actress was found dead in her Hollywood Hills home on March 5, with her death officially ruled as suicide due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

According to a Los Angeles County death certificate obtained by TMZ, Bach used a revolver and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Her remains have since been cremated. Family members reportedly became concerned after not hearing from her for days, prompting them to check on her at her residence, where they made the heartbreaking discovery.

Pamela Bach, former spouse of David Hasselhoff from 1989 to 2006, was the mother of their two daughters, Taylor Ann Hasselhoff, 34, and Hayley Hasselhoff, 32.

Following their mother's passing, both daughters took to social media to express their grief.

Taylor paid tribute to her late mother on Instagram, sharing childhood photos and expressing her deep longing to embrace her again.

She described Bach as her closest companion and the center of her world. Taylor also promised to honor her mother's memory for her seven-month-old daughter, London.

According to NYPost, Hayley also penned an emotional message, revealing the depth of her sorrow. "Mom, last night was one of the hardest. I don't know if it's because it's been a week since your passing or the synchronization of the rain tonight, just like the night of. I pray that one day I can find comfort in the sound of rain again," she wrote.

The cause of death has been revealed for Pamela Bach, actress and ex-wife to David Hasselhoff. https://t.co/d4ccI7wwhT — FOX6 News (@fox6now) March 26, 2025

No Suicide Note Found as New Details Emerge on Pamela Bach's Death

The passing of Pamela Hasselhoff has led to an outpouring of support from friends, family, and fans.

In response, David Hasselhoff shared a brief statement expressing his family's deep sorrow and gratitude for the love and support they have received. He also requested privacy as they navigate this difficult time.

Authorities confirmed that no suicide note was left at the scene, DailyMail said.

Bach was last active on social media in December, where she shared a New Year's post expressing gratitude for her granddaughter, London. "Watching her grow and seeing her smile light up my world is truly the greatest blessing," she wrote at the time.

Bach was well-known for her work in Hollywood, including roles in "Baywatch," "The Young and the Restless," and "The Fall Guy." She met Hasselhoff on the set of "Knight Rider" before securing her own acting career.

Following their divorce, the former couple had a contentious legal battle over alimony, with Hasselhoff reportedly paying her up to $21,000 a month before it was reduced to $5,000 in 2017.

Taylor has since filed legal documents to oversee her late mother's estate, which is valued at approximately $840,000.