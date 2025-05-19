Mia Threapleton, daughter of Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet, is stepping into the spotlight on her own terms.

In a recent interview, the 24-year-old revealed she worked hard to build her acting career without relying on her mother's fame or help.

Threapleton, who recently starred in "The Buccaneers" and "Firebrand," said she first told Winslet about her acting dreams at age 10. "I remember her being quite caught off-guard, going, 'Oh, really? OK,'" Mia told The Sunday Times.

She didn't begin auditioning seriously until she was 15, using online casting websites to find roles. "I wanted to do that on my own," she explained, brushing off questions about nepotism. "You can't choose your parents."

Although Mia grew up with one of Hollywood's most respected actors, she said her childhood wasn't what people might expect.

"It's a big misconception... I can count, probably on one and a half hands, the amount of times that I did that [visit a film set] as a child," she said.

According to US Magazine, there were no scripts lying around at home, and acting wasn't a constant topic.

Mia Threapleton Steps Out of Kate Winslet's Shadow

Despite Mia's independence, Winslet has always been supportive. She offered simple but serious advice: "Read the damn script as many times as you can."

Mia recalled that her mother encouraged her to make her own choices, adding, "She always — I mean, always — emphasized the hard work that goes into it."

Mia's most emotional role to date came in 2022's "I Am Ruth," where she acted alongside Winslet in a mother-daughter drama, DailyMail said. The two had intense scenes together, many of which were improvised.

"It was quite frightening at times," Mia said, describing the challenge of sharing such heavy moments with her real-life mother.

Winslet helped by reminding her, "We can't be sad all the time. We have to be able to come home and have a lovely cup of tea and a biscuit."

Now making a name for herself, Mia won the Breakout Artist Award at the 2025 Newport Beach Film Festival.

Her rise has mirrored Winslet's early success, but she's doing it on her own. With talent, persistence, and support from afar, Mia Threapleton is proving she's more than just Kate Winslet's daughter—she's a star in her own right.