Speculation is swirling about which A-list actress no longer speaks to Reese Witherspoon after an awkward moment at an awards show.

Earlier this week, Witherspoon mentioned in an interview with PEOPLE that a well-known Hollywood actress stopped communicating with her following a joke she made while presenting an award. The remark, which referenced "laser hair removal," seemingly led to the end of their friendship.

Without naming the person, Witherspoon shared that she regrets the moment, but internet sleuths believe the actress in question is Kate Winslet.

Just Jared reported Thursday, January 30 that Winslet is the most likely person Witherspoon referred to.

During the 2007 BAFTA/LA Cunard Britannia Awards, Witherspoon presented Winslet with the artist of the year award. While on stage, she made lighthearted comments, joking about Winslet's European sophistication and recounting a humorous interaction between them.

"I always wanted to be a European movie star, wear giant sunglasses, elaborate neck scarves, smoke hand-rolled cigarettes and have savoir-faire and gravitas," Witherspoon said. She continued, "Imagine my good fortune when Kate Winslet moved into my neighborhood, rang my doorbell and said, 'Darling, Sam [Mendes] is off shooting, and I believe our children are the same age. Could they possibly have a play date and oh, by the way, it's almost 9 o'clock and I've had nothing to drink, do you have any wine?' "

Though Witherspoon praised Winslet's bold acting choices, she also referenced an unflattering scene from Holy Smoke (1999) and their past discussions about cosmetic procedures.

"Remember the time we got laser hair removal?!" she recalled.

Witherspoon later admitted that she misjudged the tone of the event, expecting a roast-style atmosphere. "I thought it was so funny, and it was just, I had the wrong audience. It was pretty bad. I'm not even kidding, she doesn't talk to me anymore."

While this remains speculation, many believe Winslet and Witherspoon's friendship never recovered after that night.

As of this writing, the Titanic actress has not commented on Witherspoon's remarks.