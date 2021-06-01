The famous actress shared her marriage life with "Ned Rocknroll" during an interview with The New York Times.

Winslet discussed a variety of topics during the interview, including her "insane work ethic" and her role in "Mare of Easttown."

However, she also provided a little snippet of her personal life as a married woman with kids from different husbands.

"He added "Winslet" as one of his middle names, just simply because the children have Winslet," shares the mother of three as she recalls all their previous family vacations where the fact that Smith has "Winslet" printed on his passport did make travelling easier.

Kate continues by saying, "He's the superhot, superhuman, stay-at-home dad. He looks after us, especially me."

The actress gushes about how Abel is at home with her and her son.

One conversation between them would be like the one they had earlier that day before the interview. The Oscar winner asked, "Neddy, could you do something for me?" to which Smith replies with "Anything."

Kate Winslet Shares Her Husband with Dyslexia Helps Her Memorize Her Lines

According to this article by People, the Academy Awardee described Edward Abel Smith as "an absolutely extraordinary life partner."

Winslet shared that her husband was not particularly planning on meeting, much less marrying someone who is constantly garnering the attention of the public and media.

One of the factors that make Abel Smith "an absolutely extraordinary" husband is his utter devotion to his wife and his endless support even though he wasn't exposed to this kind of celebrity activity.

"For a man who is severely dyslexic, as he is, he's great at testing me on lines. It's so hard for him to read out loud, but he still does it." Kate proudly states in her interview.

READ MORE: Black Beauty: Cast, Plot, Release Date & Where to Watch Kate Winslet's Movie

Kate Winslet Husbands and Children: A Timeline

The "Titanic" star has 3 children who all have their own fathers from her 3 marriages. Kate married director Jim Threapleton in 1998. The two have a 20-year-old daughter named Mia. This was her first marriage and her first child. Winslet met the director at the set of "Hideous Kinky."

Kate got re-married in 2003 with Sam Mendes and shares their son- Joe, who is now 17. Her second marriage lasted 8 years before the two got divorced in 2011.

She is currently married to Edward Abel Smith, who is still known for his pseudonym "Ned Rocknroll." The couple has a 7-year-old child with the cutest name - Bear.

READ ALSO: No Shame! Kate Winslet Proud of Explicit Saoirse Ronan Scene Despite Massive Age Gap

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles