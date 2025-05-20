Brian Austin Green is not backing down from his recent comments about his past relationship with actress Vanessa Marcil.

The former "Beverly Hills," "90210" star described their relationship as "toxic," and when asked if he regrets saying that, Green was clear: he does not.

"No," Green told People in an interview published on May 19. "Everything that's come recently has genuinely been for the purpose of speaking about a relationship."

He emphasized that he did not intend to blame anyone, explaining that the nature of their show and his comments clearly reflect that this was not their purpose.

According to ENews, Green shares a 23-year-old son, Kassius, with Marcil. He explained that his comments aimed to help others going through difficult relationships.

He explained that being open and honest about his experiences is the best approach, hoping it can guide others away from similar difficulties or support them in overcoming challenges.

The 51-year-old actor shared his thoughts about a previous relationship during his Oldish podcast in early May.

He shared how his mother's "smothering" style influenced the kinds of partners he was drawn to.

"If I'm looking for a woman, I want the complete opposite of that," he said. "I had some major missteps because of that. The relationship that I had with Vanessa was very toxic in that way. It wasn't a loving, caring relationship."

Brian Austin Green Reflects on Self During Split from Vanessa Marcil

Green added that while Marcil tried to help and fix him, after a couple of years he began questioning his identity, US Magazine said. "You're kinda looking at yourself in the mirror and you're like, 'Who am I at this point?'" he reflected.

After his previous relationship ended, Green described his later relationship with Megan Fox as "a breath of fresh air."

Green and Marcil met while filming Beverly Hills, 90210 in the late 1990s then became engaged in 2001.

The couple welcomed their son Kassius in 2002 but ended their relationship shortly after, splitting in 2003.

After his previous relationship, Green married Megan Fox and is now engaged to Sharna Burgess, with whom he has a young son.

Vanessa Marcil responded indirectly to Green's comments by sharing alleged text exchanges about co-parenting Kassius on Instagram Stories, though those posts have since disappeared.

Brian Austin Green openly shares his thoughts, showing a commitment to honesty even when talking about challenging moments from his past.

He hopes by sharing his story, others can avoid similar struggles or find support when facing "toxic" relationships.