Brian Austin Green is finally speaking out about claims that he groomed his ex-wife, actress Megan Fox, when they first met.

Green, now 51, responded to the long-standing rumors during a recent episode of his podcast "Old-ish," which he co-hosts with his partner, "Dancing with the Stars" pro Sharna Burgess, JustJared said.

The topic came up when Burgess asked him directly why he had never responded to accusations that he took advantage of Fox when she was young.

"I think it comes from my dad," Green explained. "He's very good at cutting emotion out of something and just being logical in his choices. I really, logically understood that if I defend myself this one time, it's never gonna stop."

The controversy dates back to 2004 when Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green first met on the set of the sitcom "Hope & Faith." At the time, Fox was 18 years old, while Green was 30

The two began dating shortly after and eventually married in 2010. They divorced in 2020 after several ups and downs.

Brian Austin Green told his "Old-ish" podcast cohosts that they could ask him anything — and for the second week in a row, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum didn't shy away from his answers about his past relationships. https://t.co/Joqmoz2qiC — Us Weekly (@usweekly) May 5, 2025

Green Reflects on the Struggles of His Relationship with Megan Fox

Green said he believed time would prove who he really is. "People spend more time seeing me not being that way and then they start questioning it... It's the long game of it," he said.

The actor recently opened up about the early stages of his relationship with Megan Fox, sharing insights into what their time together was like when they first got to know each other.

At the time, Green had full custody of his son Kassius, whom he shares with ex Vanessa Marcil. Fox, only just an adult, stepped into a serious parenting role almost immediately.

Brian Austin Green shared that Megan Fox took on a lot of responsibility, especially when it came to caring for Kassius and dealing with the legal matters between him and his ex, Vanessa. He noted that it was a lot to handle, particularly at such a young age.

According to NYPost, he reflected that Fox may have felt overwhelmed by the weight of adult responsibilities so early in life. "I think she kind of just got to a point in her life where she was like, 'I missed out on being a kid.'"

Green also opened up about their rocky relationship. They separated for the first time in 2015, during a time when he was seriously ill.

Megan Fox had just returned from filming in New York, while Brian Austin Green was undergoing physical and speech therapy.

Brian Austin Green recalled the emotional turmoil he felt when Megan Fox asked for a divorce. He shared that he was unable to even argue due to the intense pain he was experiencing.

The suddenness of her decision left him feeling vulnerable, describing it as one of the most difficult moments of his life at that time.