Brian Austin Green has spoken out about his ex-wife Megan Fox's recent split from Machine Gun Kelly, offering strong words for the musician in a December 12 interview with 'TMZ'.

The 'Beverly Hills 90210' actor, while admitting he "had no idea" about the separation, directed pointed comments at MGK, 34: "He's in his 30s, isn't he? In your 30s, f--k. Grow up. Like, she's pregnant."

Green, 51, expressed concern for Fox, with whom he shares three children - Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8. "I just want the best for her," he said. "I'm heartbroken about it, because I know she's been so excited and the kids are so excited for life and the change and all of that."

The father of four (including 2-year-old son Zane with Sharna Burgess) remained hopeful about the situation: "I hope that the best outcome that could possibly happen, happens. For her, for the baby and for our kids."

Fox and MGK's relationship began in 2020, leading to their engagement two years later. The couple faced challenges, including a miscarriage in 2023, which Fox discussed on 'Good Morning America'. While they announced their pregnancy on November 11, reports of their separation emerged a month later.

Recently, Fox's Subservience costar Michele Morrone's representative addressed romance rumors, stating to 'E! News' on December 10.

"Any accusations beyond a work friendship are simply untrue. They filmed a movie together a year ago. Michele is currently in Italy filming another project."