Nearly a decade after Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in a Paris hotel, eight people have been found guilty of crimes connected to the high-profile heist. Now, the reality star and businesswoman is speaking publicly about the verdicts.

"I am deeply grateful to the French authorities for pursuing justice in this case," Kardashian said in a statement. "The crime was the most terrifying experience of my life, leaving a lasting impact on me and my family. While I'll never forget what happened, I believe in the power of growth and accountability."

On the night of October 3, 2016, Kim Kardashian experienced a terrifying incident while staying alone in her hotel suite during Paris Fashion Week.

A group of armed men, disguised as police officers, broke in and robbed her.

According to the BBC, they tied her up, held a gun to her back, and took nearly $10 million worth of jewelry—including a 20-carat diamond ring from then-husband Kanye West. The robbers left her bound in the bathroom while they fled the scene.

"I absolutely did think I was gonna die," Kardashian testified earlier this month. She also said she prayed for her loved ones, thinking of her mother, Kris Jenner, and sister, Kourtney, who were also in Paris at the time.

Kim Kardashian trial: Eight found guilty in 2016 robbery at gunpoint in Paris hotel heisthttps://t.co/AinUj0dyLX — ITV News (@itvnews) May 23, 2025

Kim Kardashian Escapes After Paris Robbery, Forgives Apologizing Robber

Kardashian managed to escape after the robbers left by removing the tape from her hands and calling for help from the balcony of her friend Simone Harouche's room.

She later told the court that although she forgives one of the robbers who apologized, her trauma remains.

The trial ended on May 23 with eight convictions. Aomar Ait Khedache, identified as the leader of the group responsible for the 2016 robbery of Kim Kardashian in a Paris hotel, has been convicted. He was found guilty of armed theft.

He received an eight-year sentence, but like most of the convicted—who are now elderly—he won't return to prison due to time already served.

French media dubbed the group the "Grandpa Robbers" due to most of the members being in their 60s and 70s. The court acknowledged their poor health, choosing not to send them back to prison.

In the latest development of the 2016 Kim Kardashian robbery case, the court acquitted two individuals who had been accused of helping plan and carry out the crime.

Kim Kardashian's legal team welcomed the court's decision in the robbery case, expressing gratitude toward the French authorities for their respectful handling of the situation.

They noted that Kim is relieved by the outcome and is ready to move on from the traumatic event.

According to ENews, despite the trauma, Kardashian said she remains committed to helping others. "I will continue working to improve the criminal justice system," she added, "on behalf of victims, the innocent, and those seeking redemption."