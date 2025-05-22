Kim Kardashian, the reality television star turned aspiring lawyer, marked a milestone by graduating from her law studies program. At 44, Kardashian shared her happiness on Instagram, saying she finally graduated law school after six years. She expressed gratitude to those who supported her journey and celebrated with a backyard party attended by family and friends, including Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, and CNN's Van Jones.

Kardashian's journey into law started in 2018 with an apprenticeship at a San Francisco law firm. She opted for the apprenticeship route available in California instead of the conventional law school path. This non-traditional method allows individuals to work alongside a lawyer or judge as a requisite for the bar exam. After four years in the Law Studies Program and passing the Baby Bar exam, Kardashian completed her legal apprenticeship and is ready to apply for the California Bar Exam.

Jessica Jackson, a human rights lawyer who mentored Kardashian, dedicated a speech to her during the graduation ceremony. "One of the most inspiring legal journeys we've ever seen," said Jackson, mentioning Kardashian's dedication of 18 hours a week over six years, while maintaining her family and career, according to People.

Besides her studies, Kardashian has actively advocated for criminal justice reform, working on high-profile cases for commuting prison sentences. Her efforts included lobbying for clemency during meetings with former President Donald Trump. Kim's dedication to the legal field was inspired by her late father, Robert Kardashian, a notable lawyer who was part of O.J. Simpson's defense team. She previously noted that her father, who died of esophageal cancer in 2003, would be proud of her achievements.

Her journey was not without challenges. Kardashian initially struggled with the Baby Bar exam, passing after four attempts over two years, including a challenging try while battling COVID-19. Despite these hurdles, her persistence paid off, bringing her closer to becoming a licensed lawyer.

Kardashian has expressed her aspirations within the legal field, revealing her desire to one day create a successful law firm. Meanwhile, she continues to use her platform to focus on issues in the criminal justice system, demonstrating commitment to advocacy and reform.

In addition to her legal pursuits, Kardashian is set to return to the entertainment industry, starring as a powerhouse divorce attorney in Ryan Murphy's upcoming legal drama All's Fair, alongside Naomi Watts and Niecy Nash-Betts. The confluence of her entertainment career and newfound legal expertise places Kardashian at the intersection of two worlds she hopes to influence.

The journey to this achievement began over six years ago when Kardashian publicly declared her ambition to become a lawyer in an interview with Vogue. Her law studies officially began in earnest around April 2019, with a focus on subjects like criminal law, which she found engaging.

With her sights set on the California Bar Exam, Kim Kardashian is poised to continue her legal journey, armed with a robust foundation built over years of study and mentorship. While Khloé Kardashian captured video of the graduation ceremony, showing Kim listening to speeches from her mentors and donning her cap with a smile, Kourtney Kardashian supported her sister by taking a selfie with Kim's graduation cap, captioned "Sister supporting," further underscoring the familial bonds that have supported Kim throughout her journey.