Chris Evans has debuted a studious new look at recent press events related to Red One, the upcoming Holiday-themed movie that arrives next week (Nov. 15) starring the Captain America: The First Avenger superhero alongside Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Lucy Liu.

In what's quite the change from his normal appearance, the bespectacled, scholarly-looking Evans has people talking all about it on social media. What do you think of Evans' new look? See several photos below.

At the Red One events, Evans has sported circular, wire-rimmed glasses along with a full beard, longer hair, and buttoned-up outfits that look like they could come straight from the closet of a college professor.

Sure, Evans has worn glasses before, but this look is put together from a whole other cloth than what the actor has worn before.

The subsequent social media responses to Evans' new look run the gamut. "Chris Evans' new look scares me ngl," one person on X (Twitter) said on Thursday (Nov. 7). Another person said, "Can we talk about how good Chris Evans has been looking lately??"

Someone else added, "Chris Evans, I know you have always been handsome, but this your new look?"

See more photos below, followed by several responses to Evan's new look.

According to a film synopsis for Red One, the movie has the following plot: "When a villain kidnaps Santa Claus from the North Pole, an E.L.F. (Extremely Large and Formidable) operative joins forces with the world's most accomplished tracker to find him and save Christmas."

chris evans' new look scares me ngl — ᓚᘏᗢ (@existentmisery) November 7, 2024

Can we talk about how good Chris Evans has been looking lately?? Marriage looks good on him. Man, Alba is a lucky woman. pic.twitter.com/Znz2iY1AUd — Nancy🎅🎄☃️ (@girlfrombama_xo) November 7, 2024

Chris Evans, I know you have always been handsome, but this your new look?

OMG🥹❤️. Marriage is good oooh pic.twitter.com/cNSXxwKjxR — Dede🌹 (@Efya_Jen) November 7, 2024

With a pair of thin-framed spectacles and a Thom Sweeney blazer, Chris Evans is now the hot professor that a thousand Renaissance Studies students would crush over: https://t.co/8ruUrXoURq pic.twitter.com/kNGXXspfqE — British GQ (@BritishGQ) November 7, 2024

just look at how excited he gets to meet fans 😭 pic.twitter.com/EUUs2fYkjA — chris evans updates (@updatingcevans) November 6, 2024