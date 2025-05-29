A historic farmhouse on Princess Diana's childhood estate, Althorp House, was destroyed by fire in the early hours of May 28.

Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, confirmed the incident and suggested that vandals were likely behind the fire.

"Stunned to learn that one of @AlthorpHouse's farmhouses — fortunately, unoccupied at the time — was apparently burnt down by vandals last night," Spencer shared on social media.

According to US Magazine, he posted photos of the flames and the damage left behind, calling the event "deeply disturbing."

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to the scene around 1:30 am "Crews arrived to find an unoccupied two-story property fully on fire," the department said.

Four fire teams worked to stop the fire from spreading. The next morning, one crew remained to put out hot spots.

The farmhouse, dating back to the late 18th century, had been empty for years and was included in the planned Dallington Grange redevelopment project.

Althorp Estate Fire Leads to Complete Loss of Farmhouse

According to estate officials, the building was entirely destroyed in the fire, although surrounding structures were not affected. The focus now is on securing the area and ensuring safety.

Adey Greeno, the estate's conservation manager, also described the fire as a deliberate act of arson. "The farmhouse that we lost to a deliberate act of vandalism last night has now had to be razed to the ground for safety reasons," he said. "So sad. The world we live in."

No one was inside the building when the fire occurred, and there were no reported injuries. The police have not officially confirmed the cause, but an investigation is ongoing.

Althorp House is a historic estate with 31 bedrooms, covering 100,000 square feet. It has been in the Spencer family since 1508, remaining in their care for over 500 years, DailyNews said.

Princess Diana spent much of her childhood there, and today, her brother Charles still lives on the property. Princess Diana is buried on a secluded island situated in the lake at the center of the estate.

This summer, Althorp is scheduled to open to the public from July 3 to August 31. It's not clear yet how the fire will affect these plans.