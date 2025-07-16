Prince Harry may be working to repair his strained relationship with King Charles, but a royal expert believes his approach could be deepening the rift with Prince William.

According to The Sun's royal correspondent Matt Wilkinson, Harry recently sent representatives to meet privately with King Charles' Director of Communications, Tobyn Andreae, at a London members-only club. The meeting was framed as a step toward reconciliation, but insiders note that Prince William's team was left out entirely. "There was no invite to this meeting to Team William," Wilkinson told TalkTV, per Mirror.

Harry's team, Wilkinson speculated, arranged the meeting as a choreographed public performance of an attempt to reconnect with the King — even if it doesn't lead to actual change.

"This is an attempt, I believe, by Prince Harry and his team to reach out to the King, and to be seen reaching out to the King," he said. However, Harry's silence regarding his brother remains a red flag. "You can't clear the air without speaking to the heir," Wilkinson added pointedly.

Royal Rift, PR Push

While the meeting may have been intended as private, photos of Harry's aides and Andreae at the club were widely circulated by the British press. Aides from both camps expressed frustration over the exposure, particularly Harry and Meghan Markle's team, who were reportedly "frustrated" the moment was captured on camera.

Aides close to Harry deny tipping off the press, but speculation has been rampant. Biographer Phil Dampier suggested the leak may have been strategic, claiming it served Harry's interest "to portray himself as the one who is trying to patch things up."

Despite denials, Harry's critics believe the meeting was more about image than resolution. Wilkinson emphasized that the summit was not meant to fix the core issues between Harry and the royal family. "It's not going to solve the family relationship," he said. "What it is, is to smooth the waters, open up a certain level of communication."

Absence of William Undermines Peace Effort

Royal sources argue that without Prince William, the meeting held little weight. A palace insider told Hollywood columnist Rob Shuter: "You can patch things up with your father, but until the brothers speak, nothing truly changes."

Harry has made clear he wants to speak with King Charles but continues to avoid publicly addressing his relationship with William. Some insiders see this as part of a pattern, with one telling Shuter, "This wasn't progress—it was PR. The real wound is between Harry and William."