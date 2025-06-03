Ellen Pompeo was detained by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials for an hour and had a bomb squad called on her over a bag of sunflower seeds she tried to bring on a flight in March.

The "Grey's Anatomy" star explained that the seemingly innocent snack from upscale Los Angeles grocery store Erewhon triggered security alarms at the airport. She noted they were probably one of the most expensive types of sunflower seeds that can be bought.

TSA officials informed the actress that the alarm was likely triggered by a chemical on the packaging of the sunflower seeds.

The incident left Pompeo stunned, thinking that the entire situation could have been a joke. The actress added she was willing to throw away the sunflower seeds when she triggered the alarm. However, TSA officials said they had to wait for the bomb squad to assess the unopened package before they could do anything else.

The incident nearly caused Pompeo to miss her flight and she texted her publicist that she might not be able to get on the plane on time. Despite the unfortunate and unexpected development, Pompeo said she is still enthusiastic about traveling, particularly when she is with her family. The "Grey's Anatomy" actress has three children – 15-year-old Stella Luna, 10-year-old Sienna May, and eight-year-old Eli Christopher – with her husband, music producer Chris Ivery.

Pompeo also revealed her typical travel essentials, which include "mints, glasses, water, hand sanitizer, and baby wipes." She follows what she calls "the Naomi Campbell thing" by wiping down her entire seat before she starts getting settled into the flight.

The actress admitted she is a nervous flier who finds comfort in her children's presence during flights, noting she likes to hold their hands when they take off as it helps her with her anxiety. She admitted this could be a little bit selfish and that her kids could feel her anxiety through her hands.

This isn't the first time a celebrity has had an unusual TSA encounter as in 2017, actress Kaley Cuoco reported being stopped by security after agents discovered two wine openers in her luggage, an incident she later joked about during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."