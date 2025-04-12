Eric Dane, the 52-year-old actor best known for his roles in "Grey's Anatomy" and HBO's "Euphoria," has revealed that he has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Dane, known for his role of "McSteamy" in "Grey's Anatomy," shared the news with People magazine on Thursday. He expressed gratitude for the support of his family during this challenging time and requested privacy for himself as he adjusts to the new reality following the ALS diagnosis.

"I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter," he shared. "I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time."

Despite his diagnosis, Dane said he plans to continue working and noted that will return to "Euphoria" as Carl Jacobs for its third season.

"I am looking forward to returning to set of 'Euphoria' next week," he said.

ALS is a progressive neurodegenerative disease also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. It is a rare and incurable condition that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, leading to muscle weakness and eventual paralysis. The disease progressively impacts essential functions like speaking, breathing, and movement. While the average life expectancy after diagnosis is two to five years, some individuals live longer.

The actor joins a list of public figures who have battled ALS, including physicist Stephen Hawking, musician Roberta Flack, and former NFL player Tim Green.

Dane rose to fame as Dr. Mark "McSteamy" Sloan on "Grey's Anatomy" before taking on more complex roles like Cal Jacobs in "Euphoria." His portrayal of Jacobs has been widely praised for its depth and emotional intensity.

Dane is married to actress Rebecca Gayheart, with whom he shares two daughters, Billie Beatrice, 15, and Georgia Geraldine, 13.