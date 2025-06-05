Actress Lindsay Lohan is turning heads online after posting a new photo that has fans speculating about cosmetic enhancements.

The 38-year-old "Freaky Friday" star shared a selfie on her Instagram account on Tuesday with the caption, "Skin's on vacation mode."

The post immediately drew thousands of comments, with many followers praising her youthful appearance and others questioning whether her look is natural.

"She definitely reversed aged! She looks happy and healthy," one Instagram user wrote on a repost by Hollywood Unlocked.

Another commenter added, "Forget Kris Jenner, who did her face lift!!!!!!?"

While the response was largely positive, not all fans were convinced the transformation was entirely natural.

"She looks beautiful here, but I don't believe she's barefaced," one skeptical fan wrote.

Another claimed the lack of freckles—a signature feature of Lohan's early film roles—was due to a filter. "She looks great, but the reason there is no freckles is a smoothing filter," the user said.

Some fans expressed frustration over what they perceived as a lack of transparency.

"For the love of god, please just tell us what you had done and who did it. Gatekeeping this knowledge is a crime," one commenter said.

Lohan has not publicly confirmed undergoing any cosmetic surgery.

However, in a May 2025 interview with Elle magazine, the actress addressed ongoing speculation surrounding her appearance.

"I'm like, when? With what time? Where?" Lohan denied rumors that she had undergone a facelift. She did admit to using Botox, adding, "Everyone does Botox."

The former child star, known for roles in "The Parent Trap" (1998), "Freaky Friday" (2003), and "Mean Girls" (2004), has recently made a career comeback with Netflix films "Falling for Christmas" (2022), "Irish Wish" and "Our Little Secret" (2024). She is also set to star in Disney's "Freakier Friday" alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, which is scheduled for release on Aug. 8.

'the parent trap' starring lindsay lohan premiered 23 years ago💫 pic.twitter.com/G95RiCDdpY — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) July 20, 2021

In the same Elle interview, Lohan discussed her skincare and wellness regimen, which she said became a greater priority after giving birth to her son, Luai Shammas, with her husband, Bader Shammas, in 2023.

"I drink this juice every morning. It's like carrot, ginger, lemon, olive oil, apple," she said. "I'm a big pickled beets person, so I put them in almost everything. My skin care is very specific."

Lohan also credited cold water, chia seeds, and consistent use of eye patches and serums for her complexion. "I'm into lasers," she added.

Lohan's dermatologist, Dr. Radmila Lukian, has also posted about the actress on Instagram, sharing a December 2024 photo with the caption: "Trust and confidence are the foundation of our relationship @lindsaylohan."

Despite the speculation, Lohan appears to be enjoying the attention—and her glow.

Whether it's a result of skincare, filters, or cosmetic help remains unclear. But one thing's for certain: fans are watching closely.