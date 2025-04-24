Michael Lohan, the father of actress Lindsay Lohan, has been sentenced to nine months in jail after breaking the rules of his probation.

The 64-year-old was taken into custody in Palm Beach, Florida, just weeks after a warrant was issued following his February arrest in Texas for allegedly assaulting his estranged wife, Kate Major.

Police say that Michael violated the terms of his probation, which he received after a 2022 conviction for patient brokering.

This charge involved illegally earning money by directing patients to specific rehab centers. Officials reported that Michael received at least $25,000 in kickbacks before he pleaded guilty and was placed on four years' probation, PageSix said.

The most recent trouble began when the Major called police in February. She said Michael had been following her and, days earlier, had thrown her off a chair at their home.

Deputies found bruises on Major and arrested Michael without a struggle. He was charged with "continuous violence against the family," a serious felony in Texas. His case there is still pending.

Lindsay Lohan's Dad Headed To Jail For 9 Months After Allegedly Assaulting Estranged Wife https://t.co/FZdKhby3A6 🔗 — Perez Hilton (@PerezHilton) April 24, 2025

Judge Jails Lindsay Lohan's Dad Over Texas Assault Arrest

Back in Florida, his probation was officially considered broken due to the Texas arrest. On Wednesday, a Florida judge ruled that Michael must serve nine months in county jail. He will get credit for 38 days already served.

His team has not made a public statement, and Michael has not asked for any additional time off his sentence.

"This is not something the court takes lightly," said a court spokesperson. "Violating probation, especially when violence is involved, comes with serious consequences."

According to DailyMail, Major appeared at the Florida court hearing through Zoom from Texas, where she is caring for the couple's two sons, 12-year-old Landon and 10-year-old Logan. She filed for divorce in 2018, citing that their marriage was "irretrievably broken."

Michael and Major have had many past run-ins with law enforcement. Last June, they were filmed in a roadside argument that ended with police involvement, although no charges were filed at that time.

Michael has four other children, including actress Lindsay Lohan, with ex-wife Dina Lohan.

Lindsay has not commented on the latest developments but has recently been active online, sharing moments with her own young son and promoting her upcoming film. Officials say the investigation in Texas is ongoing.