Actress Deborra-Lee Furness was left "disturbed" by Sutton Foster's efforts to befriend her in the months leading up to her separation from husband Hugh Jackman, a source close to Furness told DailyMail.com.

As per DailyMail, Furness, 69, reportedly suspected an "emotional affair" between Jackman, 56, and his Music Man co-star Foster, 50, before the couple publicly announced their separation in September 2023 after 27 years of marriage.

In a joint statement at the time, the former couple said they were "shifting" and had decided to "separate to pursue our individual growth."

"The fact that Sutton used to go on double dates and tried so hard to befriend Deb is extremely disturbing to her," the source said. "She will never have anything to do with Sutton."

The insider added that Furness feels betrayed by Foster and believes she played a role in the breakdown of her marriage to the Wolverine star.

"Deb is friends with Sutton's ex and they both share a deep sense of betrayal," the source added, referring to Foster's ex-husband, screenwriter Ted Griffin.

The couple, who were married from 2014 to 2024, share an adopted daughter.

Furness "cannot forgive" Foster and believes the Broadway star should "take accountability" for her part in the split, the insider said.

"Deb released her statement and is now focusing on moving forward with her life," the source continued. "She has done the work that she needs to, not allow this to hold her back from living or falling in love again. Deb knows that one day this will all come back around to both of them."

Following months of rumors, Jackman and Foster confirmed their relationship in January when they were photographed leaving a Los Angeles restaurant holding hands.

Furness addressed her feelings in a prior statement to DailyMail.com: "My heart and compassion go out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal. It's a profound wound that cuts deep, however, I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us."

Jackman has yet to make a public statement on the latest claims. Still, a source previously told DailyMail.com that he was "extremely disappointed" by Furness's remarks, believing the two had a mutual understanding not to criticize one another publicly.

Foster has remained silent publicly and declined to comment on her relationship status when attending the Drama Desk Awards solo in New York over the weekend.

However, actor Michael Urie, who played Foster's love interest in the Broadway production Once Upon a Mattress, voiced support for the actress.

"She's my colleague and my friend, and I love her and I know that she's a really great person and she surrounds herself with really good people, like, all the time," Urie, 44, told DailyMail.com. "I believe in her and I believe that she's happy."

Sources also said that Furness is weighing offers to write a tell-all memoir that could reveal intimate details about her relationship with Jackman, including their early struggles, co-parenting their adopted children, and years of tabloid speculation.

Representatives for Jackman, Furness, and Foster have not returned requests for comment.