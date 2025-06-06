A second ex-partner of Sean "Diddy" Combs took the witness stand in the federal trial against the artist and music entrepreneur and recounted sessions of sexual abuse that lasted more than three days while under the influence of drugs.

The sex trafficking and racketeering trial has reached a critical point with the testimony of a second woman, identified by the pseudonym "Jane." This Friday, June 6, Jane took the stand in Manhattan federal court, offering a harrowing account of so-called "hotel nights," prolonged, forced sexual encounters with male escorts arranged and supervised by Combs . According to her testimony, these sessions, which could last more than 24 hours and sometimes up to three days, were fueled by drugs like ecstasy, supplied by Combs himself to keep her awake and submissive.

When Jane expressed exhaustion, Combs would pressure her with phrases like, "Are you getting tired of me?" or "Let's finish strong."

Jane recounted that Combs referred to these encounters as "bacchanals" or "hotel nights," and that, like his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who previously testified about similar events called "freak-offs," she tried to rush the encounters to get them over with more quickly. Jane also mentioned that Combs controlled the start and end of these encounters and that, after they ended, he would have sex with her and expect her to provide him with massages, food, and entertainment.

On Thursday, she had already said that Diddy paid her rent for her $10,000 apartment and constantly threatened to kick her out if she stopped undergoing the sessions.

This testimony adds to a series of accusations against Combs, who faces federal charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation for the purpose of prostitution. The trial, which began on May 5, 2025, has included testimony from other alleged victims and evidence suggesting a pattern of coercive and abusive behavior by Combs. Combs has denied all allegations and pleaded not guilty. However, the testimony presented so far has painted a disturbing portrait of the music mogul's alleged actions.

The trial continues, and more witnesses are expected to testify in the coming weeks. Public and media attention remains high, given the defendant's profile and the seriousness of the accusations against him.