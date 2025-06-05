Yolanda Hadid and Joseph Jingoli have ended their relationship, marking the close of a long-term romance that included a private engagement.

According to a source who spoke with People, the couple parted ways in January but continue to share a bond of friendship.

"They remain friends and have nothing but fond memories of their time together," the source stated.

While representatives for the pair have not publicly commented, the breakup has caught the attention of fans who followed their quiet yet heartfelt journey.

At 61, Yolanda Hadid, best known from "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," began dating construction CEO Joseph Jingoli in 2017, marking a new chapter in her life.

Their relationship started after she moved to Pennsylvania following her divorce from music producer David Foster.

At the time, she had just begun rebuilding her life and focusing on healing from both Lyme disease and emotional challenges.

Yolanda Hadid ends engagement to Joseph Jingoli after ex-husband’s secret daughter is revealed https://t.co/3Dzb5WRP1V pic.twitter.com/WsAXOt2fUL — New York Post (@nypost) June 5, 2025

Yolanda Hadid Reflects on Unexpected Romance with Joseph Jingoli

In a 2018 interview, Yolanda Hadid shared that she wasn't looking to date at the time. However, meeting Joseph Jingoli changed her perspective. She described the start of their relationship as something that felt truly special and unexpected.

In August 2024, it was revealed the pair had secretly become engaged two years earlier during a visit to Holland.

The proposal, which was kept private for years, highlighted the couple's low-key approach to their relationship.

The connection between Hadid and Jingoli was built on shared life experiences. Both had faced health challenges and personal loss, creating a strong emotional bond.

According to PageSix, Hadid once shared, "When you meet somebody that thought he was going to die, like I felt I was gonna die, you have a whole new appreciation for life."

In 2021, she wrote a touching tribute to Jingoli on Instagram: "All my life I prayed for someone like you!!" The post included heartfelt words and pictures from their time together. "Thank you for being such a bright light in my life, the calm in my storm..."

Before finding love with Joseph Jingoli, Yolanda Hadid was married twice—first to Mohamed Hadid, father of her three children, Gigi, Bella, and Anwar, and later to music producer David Foster. She and Foster divorced in 2017.