As Amazon founder Jeff Bezos prepares to marry former news anchor Lauren Sánchez in an extravagant three-day wedding in Venice this June, the billionaire's legal team is focused on securing a prenuptial agreement they hope will be airtight.

Multiple sources close to the couple confirmed the prenup has become a key priority for Bezos, 61, who is reportedly determined to protect his estimated $200 billion fortune.

Prenup Built to Withstand Scrutiny

"Jeff Bezos doesn't just want a prenup, he wants a prenup that will survive any legal challenge," said Alphonse Provinziano, a longtime California attorney who specializes in high-net-worth celebrity divorces. Speaking to Radar Online, Provinziano explained that a prenup of this scale could be as complex as a major corporate merger.

The agreement must not only outline Bezos' financial holdings in precise detail but also be legally "conscionable" to Sánchez, 55, meaning it must be fair and fully disclosed, especially since she enters the marriage with significantly fewer assets.

"For someone as rich as Bezos, that means preparing documentation of the complex accounting arrangements and business deals he's involved in so that she couldn't later claim that he hid certain assets from her," Provinziano said.

He added that Sánchez must be given time and access to her legal representation to thoroughly review the documents. "All in all, it's a lot of work for teams of lawyers," he said.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez at the #amfARGalaCannes. pic.twitter.com/1lrZWES59X — Variety (@Variety) May 22, 2025

A Costly Lesson from the Past

Bezos' focus on legal safeguards stems from the high-profile divorce from his first wife, MacKenzie Scott, in 2019. The former couple, who married in 1993 before Amazon became a global giant, had no prenup at the time. That decision proved costly when Scott walked away with nearly $38 billion in Amazon shares, making her one of the wealthiest women in the world.

According to Forbes, Scott's net worth now stands at approximately $29.3 billion.

This time, Bezos is taking no chances. His upcoming wedding, scheduled for June 24 to 26, is expected to cost around $600 million and draw international attention. Venice residents and business owners are already preparing for the massive influx of guests and media.

"People are almost hysterical with excitement – from water taxis to the hotel concierges," a source close to the event told the outlet.

Celebrity wedding producer Danielle Nay echoed the sentiment. "The whole of Venice is buzzing now that the cat's out of the bag," she said. "This is PR gold, attracting attention and investment at a time when the city is going through a new cultural renaissance."