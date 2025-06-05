Michelle Obama said she initially pushed back when her daughter Malia decided to drop the "Obama" surname for her film work, but ultimately understood it as part of growing up and claiming her own identity.

Since leaving the White House in 2017, Malia and Sasha Obama have steadily stepped out of the political spotlight and into adulthood. Malia, now a writer and director, recently released a short film under the name Malia Ann—using her middle name instead of the high-profile family surname, according to the Atlanta Black Star.

"Our daughters [Malia and Sasha] are 25 and 23. They are young adult women, but they definitely went through a period in their teen years where it was the push away ... [where] you're trying to distinguish yourself," Michelle Obama said during an episode of Kate and Oliver Hudson's "Sibling Revelry" podcast.

She recalled reminding Malia that dropping "Obama" wouldn't make her anonymous. "They're still going to know you're Malia Obama," she told her daughter. But she came to respect the decision, acknowledging that both daughters want to "be their own people" and step outside their parents' public legacy.

Michelle's comments offer a candid glimpse into the challenges of parenting in the public eye—especially as the children of famous figures try to carve out space for themselves. Malia's choice to use "Malia Ann" is now being seen not as a rejection of her family name, but as a personal and professional step toward independence.