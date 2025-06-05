Khadiyah "KD" Lewis, a former star on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and known for her fiery presence and business savvy, has died at the age of 44. Her death was confirmed by her brother Jamaal Lewis in a heartfelt statement to The Shade Room, where he described the family's grief as "emotionally devastating." The cause of death has not been publicly disclosed.

Lewis, born on March 31, 1981, in Oklahoma City, rose to national attention as rapper Yung Joc's girlfriend and business consultant during Seasons 3 and 4 of the VH1 reality hit Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta (LHHATL). Initially introduced as his real estate agent, her role expanded to show her influence in Joc's career and their often tumultuous relationship — marked by dramatic confrontations and genuine moments of vulnerability that fans still remember.

Outside of reality TV, Lewis was a respected entrepreneur and financial consultant. A graduate of Florida A&M University, she owned and operated several ventures, including a real estate investment firm and a financial services consultancy. On her social media accounts, she referred to herself as a "consultant, accountant, speaker, and boss."

Though she stepped away from the limelight in recent years, she remained active online and was often praised by fans for her unapologetic confidence and commitment to Black female entrepreneurship.

In a moving statement, her family thanked supporters for the outpouring of condolences and revealed plans to hold a virtual memorial via Zoom, allowing fans and loved ones to celebrate her life together. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 10, followed by funeral services on Wednesday, June 11 at Earl M. Temple Memorial Chapel in Oklahoma City. She will be laid to rest at Trice Hill Cemetery.

Lewis is survived by her parents, Debra Body and David Clark Lewis Jr., as well as siblings Rasheedah Amira Lewis, Niama T. Hill, Jamaal David Lewis, and Ahmedu Elijah Inegbedion. The family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her honor to mental health and suicide prevention organizations, though no details have emerged suggesting those causes were directly related to her passing.