Hip-hop icon and entrepreneur Jay-Z is drawing attention this NBA Finals season—not for his music, but for placing a major bet on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Jay-Z is making waves this NBA season with a bold $1 million bet that the Oklahoma City Thunder will defeat the Indiana Pacers in exactly five games.

The bet was made through Fanatics Sportsbook, the platform he helped launch in 2023 with longtime friend and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin.

If Jay-Z's prediction is right, he could walk away with $3.3 million—his original $1 million bet plus $2.3 million in winnings, thanks to the +230 odds, TMZ said.

But there's a catch: the Thunder must win the series 4-1. If the Pacers win more than one game, Jay walks away with nothing.

The high-stakes bet has fans buzzing online. One user joked, "This is the equivalent of me betting $5," while another claimed, "I gave him this play!" Despite the risk, the Thunder are heavy favorites, and sportsbooks are leaning toward a short series.

Jay-Z's $1M Bet Adds Heat to Thunder vs. Pacers Finals

The Thunder, led by this year's NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, cruised past the Minnesota Timberwolves in just five games to punch their ticket to the Finals.

Led by All-Star Tyrese Haliburton, the Indiana Pacers reached the NBA Finals for the first time since 2000 after beating the New York Knicks.

According to Billboard, Game 1 of the Finals tipped off Thursday night, and the Thunder entered the series as -700 favorites, with a 10-point spread in their favor, according to Fanatics.

Jay-Z's bet may sound bold, but it's a drop in the bucket for the billionaire. According to sources, he's worth around $2.5 billion — meaning this seven-figure gamble won't break the bank.

Jay-Z has been active in the gambling industry beyond betting. He's involved in a Roc Nation-led effort to develop a large casino in Times Square, partnering with SL Green and Caesars Entertainment.

As part of that effort, Jay pledged to invest $15 million into the New York City community.

"Supporting and providing opportunities for our neighborhoods and community isn't just a part of Roc Nation's ethos; it's our collective responsibility," he said last year.