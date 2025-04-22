Sharon Osbourne has cancelled her highly anticipated talk show tour at the last minute, leaving fans across Scandinavia disappointed.

The music mogul, 72, was scheduled to kick off her Cut The Crap tour in Stockholm on Tuesday, with four shows planned across the region. However, all dates have now been mysteriously scrapped without explanation.

While Sharon has yet to comment publicly on the sudden cancellation, The Mirror reports that the decision is believed to be due to a "family issue," as reported by Daily Mail UK.

The tour had promised to offer a no-holds-barred glimpse into some of the most challenging years of Sharon's extraordinary life, with audiences given the rare opportunity to ask her questions directly.

This isn't the first time personal matters have impacted Sharon's public appearances. Last year, she was forced to cancel an event at the Mad Monster Party convention in Phoenix after her husband, legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne, was unable to fly due to health issues.

Fans are now left wondering when — or if — Sharon will reschedule the dates and finally share the stories she had planned to reveal.

Sharon Osbourne Wants Kneecap's Visa Revoked

In addition to the tour news, Sharon Osbourne made headlines by publicly criticizing Coachella organizers after the Irish hip-hop trio Kneecap used their platform at the festival to deliver pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel messages.

Kneecap, which played both weekends at the Sonora tent at Coachella, asserted after their initial performance that festival officials had censored their political messages. But at their second performance, which was not streamed, the band projected a message that accused Israel of genocide against Palestinians, blamed the U.S. government for allowing it, and concluded with a message aimed at Israel.

Sharon Osbourne voiced her outrage on social media, penning a lengthy statement condemning Coachella for allowing what she called "anti-Israel hate speech" to be broadcast onstage.

"Coachella 2025 will be remembered as a festival that compromised its moral and spiritual integrity," Osbourne wrote. "Goldenvoice, the festival organizer, facilitated this by allowing artists to use the Coachella stage as a platform for political expression." She went on to call out Kneecap specifically, describing their performance as "aggressive political statements" and "hate speech," and noted that the group openly supports terrorist organizations.

Osbourne criticized Goldenvoice for allowing Kneecap to perform a second time after witnessing their first appearance, calling it a "lack of due diligence." She also targeted music industry executive Scooter Braun for defending Goldenvoice CEO Paul Tollett, despite Tollett's visit to the Nova Exhibit honoring victims of the Hamas attack at the Nova Music Festival.

"He would have seen the portraits of every person that was killed that day and heard some of their voices on cell phone recordings, sent home to their loved ones," Sharon said. "It is difficult to comprehend how, after seeing this, a festival could book a band supporting the perpetrators of that attack."

Sharon also criticized the Independent Artists Group, which represents Kneecap, noting the irony that individuals of Jewish heritage within the agency had not acted to prevent the group's controversial messaging.

"As someone with both Irish Catholic and Ashkenazi Jewish heritage, and extensive experience in the music industry, I understand the complexities involved," Osbourne stated. She concluded her message by urging action: "I urge you to join me in advocating for the revocation of Kneecap's work visa."

Read the entire message below:

Coachella 2025 will be remembered as a festival that compromised its moral and spiritual integrity. Goldenvoice, the festival organizer, facilitated this by allowing artists to use the Coachella stage as a platform for political expression. At a time when the world is... pic.twitter.com/moqSVyC2hs — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) April 22, 2025

With her tour on hold and her strong voice now part of a growing debate around politics in entertainment, Sharon Osbourne continues to be an outspoken and polarizing figure in the music and media industries.