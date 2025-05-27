Television personality Sharon Osbourne has prompted a wave of concern from fans following her latest appearance on social media, where she appeared noticeably thin and gaunt after previously revealing ongoing struggles with weight gain following her use of the drug Ozempic.

The 72-year-old former X Factor judge posted a video to Instagram defending the meaning behind husband Ozzy Osbourne's 1970 Black Sabbath track "War Pigs," stating the song was "against and not in support of war." The post was captioned: "Perception vs Reality."

While the focus of the video was music-related, attention quickly shifted to Osbourne's appearance.

She wore a loose-fitting blue sweater and cream trousers, with many fans commenting on her visibly slim frame.

"Sharon, I love you but you are way too thin," one commenter wrote. Others chimed in with similar sentiments, including: "She looks ill poor thing," and "Please stop losing weight you are beautiful. No more Botox and fillers."

Osbourne has been open about her recent health journey.

Speaking on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast, she said, "I can't put on weight now, and I don't know what it's done to my metabolism, but I just can't seem to put any on, because I think I went too far."

She told the Daily Mail she hasn't regained any of the 42 pounds she lost while using Ozempic, a drug originally developed to treat type 2 diabetes but now widely used for weight loss.

"Now, I weigh just over 7st. I need to put on 10lb, but however much I eat, I stay the same weight," she said. "I've had enough. I've given up on all interventions."

"I couldn't have much more facial surgery — there's not that much skin left to stretch, pull or cut. And I won't have any more fillers or Botox," she added. "I don't think I'll ever be happy with the way I look. But I'm now satisfied. It's taken years for me to say this but I've learned my lesson. This is me. It's finally time to leave well alone."

Osbourne has been candid in the past about her long history with cosmetic procedures, including a gastric band, facelift, tummy tuck, and Botox.

In February, she told The Guardian she had lost "three stone [42 pounds] in four months. Too much."

Her dramatic weight loss first gained widespread attention during her appearance on Celebrity Big Brother in March 2024.

"The doctors can't figure it out," she said on the show. "But I think it's just because I'm getting older and as you get older you lose weight anyway and shrink and shrivel off."

Reflecting on her decision to use the drug, Osbourne said, "Everyone was doing it."

Speaking on ITV's Loose Women earlier this year, she added: "I don't regret it. Everything with weight with me was, 'I want it now.' The injections that I was on worked, but it just seems that now I can't put anything on really."

"I lost over 40 pounds. If I could, I would put back another 10," she said. "I'm just an ordinary person who got lucky and I didn't take advantage of that. I never want to forget I am blessed and been really lucky in my life."

Osbourne's video defending "War Pigs" continues to circulate online, but it is her appearance — and the emotional responses it has evoked — that have reignited conversation around the unintended consequences of medical weight-loss drugs and body image in the public eye.