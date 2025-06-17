Reports say Ben Affleck isn't entirely comfortable with the news that his longtime friend Tom Cruise is now dating Ana de Armas, who happens to be Affleck's ex-girlfriend.

According to a source who spoke with DailyMail, Affleck isn't taking the news lightly. Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas were in a relationship from March 2020 until they went their separate ways in January 2021.

Now, seeing her in a happy relationship with Cruise is reportedly making him feel "weird."

"Ben's kind of a jealous type," the source said. "He really liked Ana a lot, and when she left, it hit him hard. So seeing her with Tom, someone he's known for years, is strange for him."

Tom and Ana were recently spotted walking hand-in-hand in a London park on her birthday. The couple has reportedly been dating since Valentine's Day, and their public appearances have only added to the buzz around their romance.

Though Affleck isn't making a big scene about it, people close to him say it's stirred up some emotions.

While he respects Cruise's long-lasting movie career—filled with action hits like "Mission: Impossible"—he's also a bit envious of how successful and active Cruise remains in his sixties.

"I think every actor in Hollywood wishes they had Tom's career," the source added. "Ben is no different. But at the same time, he's happy for him and hopes he'll be that lucky one day."

Ben Affleck and Tom Cruise's Hollywood Love Triangle

Some of Ben Affleck's friends have playfully suggested he should even the score by dating Tom Cruise's ex-wife, Katie Holmes.

While it's more of a laugh than a serious plan, the idea is unlikely anyway—Ben lives in Los Angeles, and Holmes is based in New York.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time the two actors' love lives have crossed paths. Ben previously dated Gwyneth Paltrow from 1997 to 2000.

According to Meaww, Cruise once kissed Paltrow in the 2002 comedy "Austin Powers in Goldmember," and she later described him as "an amazing kisser."

There's also history with Jennifer Lopez. She and Ben Affleck tied the knot in 2022, but the couple decided to file for divorce just two years later.

Cruise once danced with Lopez at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards, adding yet another surprising connection between the two stars.

Lopez, who shares twins Max and Emme with singer Marc Anthony, recently spoke about getting through her split with Affleck.

She said her kids helped her stay strong. "I promised them this was a hard time, but I'd come out stronger. And I did," she told El País.

Even though Affleck and Lopez are no longer together, their families have stayed close. Lopez's kids recently attended the premiere of "The Accountant 2," where Affleck praised her for being "spectacular" and "great to my kids."