Ben Affleck is said to be feeling "weird" with his longtime pal Tom Cruise dating his ex-girlfriend Ana de Armas. The actors have been close friends for years, but Affleck's connection with de Armas, whom he dated from March 2020 to January 2021, has created some complicated feelings.

An insider told the Daily Mail, "Ben is kind of [a] jealous [type], yup. He really liked Ana a lot and then she walked away and left him sad. So to see her happy with his friend is kind of weird for him."

The "Daredevil" actor's friendshaves joked he should "get revenge" with Cruise by dating his ex-wife Katie Holmes, who is single.

ana de armas and ben affleck finished, i guess the joke stopped being funny ben😞 pic.twitter.com/WHjBv7xdKN — luz m (@elementalyon) January 18, 2021

The insider also claimed that Affleck has always been a little envious of Cruise's mega-successful career, particularly his defining role in the "Mission: Impossible" series.

"I think every working actor in Hollywood is jealous of Tom's success, and Ben is not any different," the insider explained, downplaying any lingering tension between the two stars.

Despite the apparent discomfort, the source adds that Affleck is taking no offense.

"Ben admires that a colleague in his sixties is still going hard on the big screen," the source said. "Ben hopes to be so lucky one day."

Cruise's New Project and Relationship with de Armas Heat Up

The action movie superstar has reportedly cast his new girlfriend as the lead in his next major film project, further fueling rumors of a blossoming romance between the two. According to sources close to the 62-year-old actor, Cruise is working on a new movie titled "Pressure," and de Armas has been tapped to star alongside him.

"He's been working closely with Ana over the past few months, and there's a real connection between them," an insider told The Sun. "Tom has great respect for Ana's talent, and he feels she's one of the best actresses in the industry. He's very excited to have her as his leading lady for 'Pressure.'"

Tom cruise and Ana de armas 😚❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/tpXBDb7JhP — Ethan Faust (@avinashtweetsA) May 4, 2025

A Growing Relationship

De Armas and Cruise made headlines in February when they were photographed together eating out on Valentine's Day. Their romance has gone from strength to strength with the duo enjoying a weekend getaway over Easter and a helicopter trip to London for de Armas' 37th birthday. The pair made their public debut as a couple at David Beckham's 50th birthday party.

A few days later, they were pictured on a romantic walk through a London park, confirming the nature of their relationship. Cruise has fallen hard for the No Time to Die actress, according to sources.

"He thinks she's the full package — not only stunning but also incredibly intelligent. They have great chemistry," the source added.