Ben Affleck is reportedly less than thrilled that his longtime friend and fellow actor Tom Cruise is dating his ex-girlfriend, Ana de Armas.

"Ben is kind of [a] jealous [type], yup," a source told DailyMail. "He really liked Ana a lot and then she walked away and left him sad. So to see her happy with his friend is kind of weird for him."

Cruise, 62, and de Armas, 37, have been romantically linked since Valentine's Day, with the pair recently spotted enjoying a stroll in a London park last week.

The outing, which was accompanied by a visible security detail, was captured by fans and reportedly coincided with de Armas' birthday.

Affleck, 52, dated de Armas from March 2020 to January 2021.

The two were often seen together in public during their relationship, a stark contrast to the low-profile nature of de Armas' current romance with Cruise.

Friends of Affleck have reportedly joked that the actor should "get revenge on Cruise by dating his ex-wife Katie Holmes," who is believed to be single.

Holmes, 46, resides in New York City, while Affleck is based in Los Angeles.

The source added that Affleck has long held a quiet envy over Cruise's blockbuster film career.

"I think every working actor in Hollywood is jealous of Tom's success and Ben is not any different," the source said.

"But Ben is also happy for Tom. I mean, he admires that a colleague in his sixties is still going hard on the big screen. Ben hopes to be so lucky one day."

Affleck and Cruise also share another connection: Gwyneth Paltrow.

Affleck dated Paltrow on and off between 1997 and 2000.

Cruise, meanwhile, shared an on-screen kiss with the Oscar-winning actress in 2002's Austin Powers in Goldmember.

"I did a little cameo once at the beginning of Austin Powers 3, I think it was, and I got to make out with Tom Cruise," Paltrow said in an interview. "He was an amazing kisser!"

Affleck was previously married to singer and actress Jennifer Lopez, who filed for divorce from the Air director in August 2024 after two years of marriage.

Lopez, 55, recently spoke about the difficult period in an interview with El País newspaper.

"I said, 'I promise you, this is a difficult time, but you're going to see that I'll come out the other side stronger and better.' I promised them that and I did it," she said, referring to her 17-year-old twins Max and Emme. "And they feel it now. That gives me a great sense of peace in my life."

Despite the split, Affleck and Lopez continue to co-parent, and their children remain close to each other.

Lopez's twins attended the premiere of The Accountant 2 alongside Affleck's children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 13.

Affleck praised Lopez at the event.

"For the record, Jennifer Lopez is spectacular, great to my kids, great ongoing relationship with them," he said. "I love her kids. They're wonderful. She's [an] enormously important, tremendous person of a lot of integrity who I adore and am grateful to."