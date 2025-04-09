Ben Affleck may be fresh off of his divorce being finalized from Jennifer Lopez, but that has not stopped him from setting his sights on another famous face for a relationship, according to a report.

The actor reportedly has an interest in Angelina Jolie, who is also currently single after she finalized her divorce from Brad Pitt. A source spoke to the Daily Mail about Affleck's interest in Jolie and revealed that Affleck had always thought Jolie was "hot."

"Ben said that he always thought that she was very hot and has admired how she has navigated her career, he has called her smart," the source shared.

Affleck reportedly likes the fact that Jolie also directs films, a passion that he has explored with films such as 'Argo'.

"He also thinks it's pretty cool that she has directed films too, something he has done many times with 'The Town' and 'Argo'," the insider said.

"They would certainly have a lot to talk about over dinner," the source added.

Affleck and Jolie are both divorced now, and Affleck opened up in a recent interview about what really led to the end of his marriage to Lopez, acknowledging how they each handled fame differently.

"There are a lot of people who I think have handled celebrity more adeptly and more adroitly than I have, Jennifer among them. My temperament is to be a little bit more reserved and private than hers. As happens in relationships, you don't always have the same attitude towards these things," Affleck told GQ.

"And so I thought, Oh, this is interesting because how do you reconcile that? Love and support this person. I believe in them. They're great. I want people to see that. And I think the thing that I said in that documentary or the piece that they used was where I said, 'You don't marry a ship captain.' And then say, 'Well, I don't like going out in the water.' You've got to own what you knew going into any relationship," the actor added.

"And I think it's important to say that wasn't the cause of some major fracture. It's not like you can watch that documentary and go, 'Oh, now I understand the issues that these two had. There's no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue. It's just a story about people trying to figure out their lives and relationships in ways that we all sort of normally do," Affleck continued.

The actor and Lopez finalized their divorce earlier this year after tying the knot in 2022. Jolie was married to Pitt from 2014 to 2016. However, it took them an additional 8 years in order to reach a settlement in their divorce.