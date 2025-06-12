An anonymous woman accusing Sean "Diddy" Combs of sex trafficking testified Tuesday that she began to believe the music mogul was bisexual during their relationship, based on his alleged obsession with orchestrating sexual encounters between her and other men.

The woman, as per HotNewHipHop, identified in court only as "Jane," said she had participated in numerous "freak-offs" or "hotel nights" between 2021 and 2024.

She testified that Combs allegedly forced her to have sex with other men, sometimes while under the influence of drugs.

"Out of curiosity," Jane testified, she began researching the term cuckold. "It is a man who was turned on by watching his woman having sex with another man," she said.

Jane stated that after learning the meaning, she started to suspect the dynamic matched Combs' alleged fetishes.

She told the court she believed this supported her theory that Combs may be bisexual or bi-curious, but too ashamed to acknowledge it openly.

"The cuck derives pleasure from seeing his woman receive pleasure from another man," Jane said. "They could [also] be curious about bisexuality but ashamed to express themselves."

The testimony is part of a broader civil case in federal court where Combs faces allegations of sex trafficking, racketeering, assault, and other crimes. He has denied all accusations.

During her testimony, Jane also claimed that Combs once referred to her using a disturbing nickname. "You are the crackpipe. That's my new nickname for you: crackpipe," she said he told her.

She reportedly replied, "Crackpipe is so real for the both of us."

Jane also recounted a verbal and physical altercation between the two that allegedly occurred weeks after surveillance footage of Combs assaulting singer Cassie Ventura in a hotel hallway was released.

Jane said she believed Combs was seeing another woman during a family trip to Utah, leading to a heated confrontation.

She testified that she called Combs a "pedophile," pushed him, and threw objects at him. She alleges that he retaliated by kicking and choking her.

Testimony in the case is expected to continue this week, with more witnesses scheduled to appear.

Combs has not publicly addressed the latest testimony, and his legal team continues to challenge the credibility and motivations of his accusers.