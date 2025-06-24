Meghan Markle's latest expansion of her lifestyle brand As Ever, a rosé wine set to launch July 1, has sparked criticism once again, with commentators questioning both the originality and sustainability of her growing product line.

The Duchess of Sussex, 43, announced the pink wine, produced in Napa Valley, California, as the first alcoholic item under her brand. It's accompanied by a limited-edition Orange Blossom Honey priced at $28, and six restocked items from her initial release, including the $15 flower sprinkles. Noticeably absent is her now-infamous raspberry jam, which Meghan previously suggested may never return due to unexpected demand.

An expert said the release is an inevitable evolution for a brand that is always tied to celebrity lifestyle, as some see the rollout and the brand as having no substance or originality.

Jumping on the Bandwagon

Per The Sun, Royal biographer Hugo Vickers harbors doubts about the duchess's business career, she is "always producing something new," he said, and whether her latest ventures amount to a long-term strategy or anything different.

"She obviously has to keep on producing more and more things in order to get attention," Vickers revealed, adding that the former "Suits" star's shift from jam to wine feels more like trend-following than brand innovation.

"If she just released more jam, I guess we wouldn't bother to talk about it.

He added that it's unclear what sets her rosé apart from similar celebrity offerings, such as those from Brad Pitt, Kylie Minogue, and Jon Bon Jovi.

"I don't know how hers is going to be so different from anybody else's. It's probably going to be more expensive."

Markle's broader branding strategy has also raised questions about alleged copycat behavior.

Her Netflix series "With Love, Meghan" drew comparisons to Pamela Anderson's "Cooking with Love," and her brand's name, As Ever, echoes existing fashion outlets and even faces pushback from a small business owner in New York who has used the same name since 2017.

"She's building her brand on others' work," said one critic online, echoing a sentiment that's increasingly becoming part of Markle's public perception.

'Tone Deaf' and Under Scrutiny

The criticisms aren't limited to brand confusion. In Hollywood, where Markle once hoped to find refuge from U.K. tabloids, the tone has shifted. According to U.S. commentator Lee Cohen, the duchess has become "the most tone deaf, least self-aware figure in the public eye."

"She has been rightly humiliated and lampooned for it in Hollywood," Cohen told UK Express, citing parody from "South Park" and digs from comedians like Chris Rock.

Even Spotify executive Bill Simmons joined in last year, calling Meghan and Prince Harry "f**king grifters" after their multimillion-dollar podcast deal collapsed.

Vickers noted that while Markle seems to have pulled away from publicly criticizing the Royal Family, her pivot to entrepreneurship may only be marginally less divisive. "The trend does seem to be not attacking the Royal Family anymore... I don't think that strategy proved very effective," he said. "Now I think she is doing different things and trying to be a businesswoman."

Even her attempts to distance herself from past controversies haven't shielded her from scrutiny. Vickers warned that her scattershot approach to brand-building might not hold up long term, "If she's not careful, she will run out of steam at some point."

Legal and Visual Controversies

Beyond questions of originality, Markle's As Ever brand has faced potential legal issues. Officials in Porreres, Spain, have publicly objected to the logo used for the brand, claiming it closely resembles their town's historic coat of arms.

"We don't want our coat of arms to be perverted," Mayor Francisca Mora Veny told The Sun. She said the municipality may pursue action if the logo isn't changed.

Even early in her public life, Markle faced accusations of borrowing too freely. A 2015 speech for International Women's Day was alleged to have lifted entire segments from an address by Eleanor Roosevelt.

While she retains a strong social media following and considerable public attention, critics say Markle continues to rely heavily on her royal connection. "The leverage comes entirely on the back of Prince Harry," Vickers noted. "We wouldn't be interested in her if she hadn't married him."