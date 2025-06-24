During the ongoing federal trial of Sean "P. Diddy" Combs, disturbing details have emerged about the alleged "freak-off" sex parties, including claims involving the late Kim Porter.

Capricorn Clark, a former assistant to Diddy, testified last month that she was often responsible for booking hotel rooms for these parties. Clark said she would arrange accommodations, stock the rooms with necessary items, and clean up afterward.

Clark specifically alleged that she booked one hotel room per week for singer Cassie and another for Kim Porter. This claim was highlighted by writer and personality Touré, who noted that Clark's testimony suggested Porter was involved in the same activities as Cassie.

"So she's saying that Kim was dealing with the same crap ... Capricorn was setting up rooms for both of them," Touré said in a video shared by The Jasmine Brand on Instagram. "She was putting the same stuff in both the rooms, she's going to Kim's room afterward to sweep for stuff ... Diddy had Kim all up in the madness. I didn't think it was happening with Kim."

Diddy, who was arrested last September, faces charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. If convicted, he could face life in prison. The trial began last month and has featured testimony from several witnesses, including Cassie, Dawn Richard, Kid Cudi, and Diddy's former assistants Capricorn Clark and Brendan Paul.

Paul testified recently after being arrested in connection with a Homeland Security raid on Diddy's properties. He denied allegations that he served as Diddy's drug mule.

"Now that Brendan has finally had the opportunity to tell the full story about his employment, we are hopeful that the last 15 months of defamatory statements about him will cease," said Paul's attorney Brian Bieber.