The promotional video for Tropicoqueta , Karol G's new album, was inspired by some of the most iconic Mexican television soap operas . It featured Anahí, Gaby Spanic, Ninel Conde, Azela Robinson, and even Itatí Cantoral. However, many wondered why the great Victoria Ruffo was absent.

Ruffo's fans initially expressed their offense on her behalf at what was initially perceived as a snub. However, the star explained what had happened. It wasn't that she wasn't invited. Quite the opposite: they called her directly, and the actress said no.

"Karol's sister called me," the artist stated, adding that she was invited to the filming of the video that has now gone viral. "I told them no," she commented.

However, Victoria Ruffo's reasons were not only valid, but admirable. "They contacted me a day or two in advance, and, well, I have a theater background too, and I can't just say, 'Oh, see you later,' overnight, right? So it was very sad that I couldn't participate," the artist explained in an interview with the Mexican entertainment program Ventaneando.

"I feel infinite sorrow and sadness because her sister contacted me twice about being able to participate," she commented. She also confessed that she hadn't met Karol G until her daughter Vicky scolded her for not responding to La Bichota's call.

"Well, I didn't even know who Karol G was and my daughter said to me: 'Mom, how dare you? It's Karol G!' And I said to her: 'Come on, sing me one by Karol G,'" she recalled.

"My daughter knows her perfectly well. She scolded me for not going, but I do feel very sorry for her. Another time, I'd be happy to," he added.

Another Latin superstar who did say yes to Karol was Cuban host Cristina Saralegui , who came out of retirement to interview the Colombian artist about Tropicoqueta, an album wrapped in an aesthetic inspired by the pop culture that prevailed in Colombia in the 90s and 2000s.